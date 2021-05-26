Cancel
Summer Poems on Packaging

By Isabelle Gustafson
cstoredecisions.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first-time in the U.S., Coca-Cola bottles will soon be sporting summer poems on packaging this year. On shelves starting May 17, Coke is celebrating summer rituals with its Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 20-ounce bottles. Each bottle features a poem and the words “Open for Summer.” With 24 poems in total, the bottles inspire unique summer moments. Six of the 24 poems can also be found on fridge packs and on 24-ounce, one-liter and two-liter bottles.

cstoredecisions.com
