As Angelina Pivarnick deals with issues in her personal life on the upcoming season of ‘Jersey Shore,’ she says she leaned on her roommates to get through it. Angelina Pivarnick may have made up with Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley on the last season of Jersey Shore, but her life is far from drama-free going into the next family vacation. “I had a couple of things going on in my personal life that were kind of still lingering before I went on this vacation,” Angelina explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So you’ll see that play out on the show.”