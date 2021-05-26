Cancel
Food & Drinks

Mac and Cheese Wedges

By Isabelle Gustafson
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcCain’s Golden Crisp Mac & Cheese Wedges give operators the opportunity to offer up comfort, indulgence and convenience to their customers. These wedges are stuffed with creamy mac and cheese and can be fried or baked until golden brown — a fun twist on a kid’s favorite. Made to travel, these wedges can be enjoyed on the go or as an add-on to any lunch or dinner offering.

