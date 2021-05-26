Luka Doncic has been great, but the ball leaving his hands may be Clippers’ worst problem vs. Mavs
The Clippers spent the final weekend of the regular season loading up the minutes for Patrick Patterson and Yogi Ferrell and DeMarcus Cousins, and they lost a pair of games to Oklahoma City and Houston in the process which seemed to be the club’s questionable goal. Regardless of the motive (Avoid the Lakers until the third round? Face Dallas instead of Portland in the first?) they have continued to lose with their starters on the floor, so for Game 3 on Friday night, maybe LA’s only hope is to go back to the bench.www.dallasnews.com