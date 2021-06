What is ethereum max? Here's what we found after some quick research into Kim K's new favorite (?) crypto. Plenty of celebrities and influencers have promoted cryptocurrency and blockchain projects over the years, including huge names like DJ Khaled and Paris Hilton. But Kim K’s post is almost certainly the biggest single piece of social-media crypto promotion ever in terms of absolute reach. And it comes on the heels of shoutouts for ethereum max from other big names, including National Basketball Association great Paul Pierce and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. In fact, according to a press statement, ethereum max was “the Exclusive CryptCurrency (sic) accepted for online ticket purchasing” for the recent Mayweather/Logan Paul pay-per-view fight.