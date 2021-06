Guess who’s back, back again? That would be the Fast & Furious franchise. F9, the latest instalment in the film series, is officially out. The release marks the ninth (or 10th, depending on whether you count the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off) instalment in the film series, and the 20th anniversary of the franchise itself.Over the years, the main ingredients in the Fast & Furious brew have largely remained the same – action scenes, fast cars – while the franchise has shifted from its initial focus on illegal street racing to play with bigger threats.There is something delightfully mind-bending about large...