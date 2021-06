Grapevine mom Lanna Nguyen proclaims herself a night person, but she is still up with the sun. Nguyen is the owner of Smoothies Paradise in Irving; her husband Robert is a supervisory analyst for Fidelity Investments. They’re parents of 5-year-old Olive, a rising kindergartner who has been home since the pandemic began—keeping the couple even busier than usual. (Thank goodness for some iPad time!)