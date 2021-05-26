Voidstar’s Vitals, Visualized For Video

If you’re in the digital marketing space, you would have heard about the changes that are afoot when it comes to third party cookies and tracking on your website. Apple has already updated their privacy policy - giving users the chance to opt-out of tracking pixels within apps from the App Store. And the rest of the world’s biggest tech firms such as Google Chrome, Android Devices and many other consumption platforms and devices are set to follow suit. This is a big change for marketing professionals and, understandably, it has caused a lot of panic. But it’s not all bad news. Yes, things are changing, but with the right strategy in place, you can take full advantage of this change as we enter the unknown!