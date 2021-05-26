A Message From WFDD's General Manager
It has been a year since George Floyd was murdered, and since our country entered a period of reckoning long overdue. We have witnessed racism rear its ugly head in myriad ways, and watched protests and calls for justice unfold. As we reflect back on this past year, I want to explicitly state the values and beliefs that all of us at WFDD hold dear. Let me be very clear. I, and all members of our staff, denounce racism in all its harmful forms and we are allies to people of color. We believe that Black lives matter—it's simply human decency. We categorically reject all forms of discrimination, including, but not limited to, misogyny, sexual and gender discrimination, religious intolerance, and age and ability discrimination.