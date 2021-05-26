Cancel
Agriculture

Illegal clearing by agribusiness ‘driving rainforest destruction’

By Washington Castilhos
SciDev.Net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween 2013 and 2019, 77 million hectares of tropical forests were lost. Nearly 32 million hectares were illegally deforested to produce soy, beef and palm oil. Report denounces illegality as a result of corruption, especially in Brazil and Indonesia. Deforestation in Latin America and the Caribbean accounts for 44 per...

www.scidev.net
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
