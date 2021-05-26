Loving life of the water

Levi Glass is a Canadian artist of Métis and German descent. He has exhibited internationally at venues in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the UK, and frequently across Canada. He holds a BFA degree from Thompson Rivers University and an MFA degree from the University of Victoria. His research practice focuses on the mediation between images and objects that often result in new perspectives in familiar forms. His artistic practice utilizes a wide range of mediums including sculpture, installation, photography, and new media to experiment with a similarly wide range of contemporary issues from self-representation to politics to phenomenology. In addition to his own research and artistic practice, he has been an assistant preparator at the Kamloops Art Gallery, a member of the programming committee at Arnica Artist-Run Centre, a research assistant to The Camera Obscura Project, an artist assistant to Donald Lawrence, Kevin Schmidt and Cedric Bomford, and a sessional instructor at the University of Victoria. He most recently worked as an Indigenous Advisor at Camosun College. His solo exhibition Legroom for Daydreaming is on display at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art until July 3.