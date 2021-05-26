Cancel
Twin Falls County, ID

Is Buhl Home To The Best Golf Course In Southern Idaho?

By Greg Jannetta
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 16 days ago
I've played a lot of golf in Twin Falls County in the last couple of years, and the one I look forward to returning to the most is a sprawling, 18-hole course located 22 miles outside of Twin Falls. If there's one thing no one can ever be critical of...

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Best Restaurants In Every Magic Valley City According To Someone Not From Idaho

We all know there are a ton of amazing restaurants around the Magic Valley. Some people will even drive to a different city just to get food from a place they love. So, that makes this series of videos interesting because we know what restaurants are good and when someone who isn't from here and has never been here makes a 'best of' list, it's usually almost laughable. But these guys actually got it pretty close.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Out-of-state Visitors to Pay More at Select Idaho State Parks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People visiting Idaho from out-of-state will have to pay double the entry fee at specific state parks and campgrounds beginning today (6/10). The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, announced the daily non-resident fees at Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake, and Round Lake will be $14 at the gate from June 10, and on. The camping fee at these parks will also double for non-residents from $24 to $48 for basic campsites, and from $32 to $64 for full hookup sites. This is in accordance with new state law, House Bill 93, that specifically looked at increasing the fees at the state's busiest parks. The entry fee at all other Idaho State Parks will remain the same $7 for anyone. “The changes will keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states, which have similar surcharges for out-of-state guests,” said Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “Even with these increases, our parks are a good value given the exceptional recreational opportunities.”
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Fundraiser Begins to Restore the Recently Burned Trail to Pillar Falls in Southern Idaho

Last weekend a fire started in the Snake River Canyon and travelled up the canyon wall towards homes on the canyon rim. Emergency responders were able to control the fire before any homes were damaged, but the fire wreaked havoc on the landscape and trail frequented by those hiking to Pillar Falls. Owners of the trail property are now looking for donations to fix the trail area and get it back to a beautiful hike landscape.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Free Fishing Day: No Idaho License Needed Saturday June 12

The one day of the year where you won't need a license to fish Idaho waters is coming this weekend. Saturday, June 12, is Free Fishing Day in the state. It falls on the second Saturday of June annually. Idaho Fish and Game is touting the day as a great opportunity for those who don't know how to fish to learn how. No license will be required on Saturday to fish on Idaho waters.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Need Evidence of Drought in Idaho? Read This!

We’re already in fire season. Four-fifths of Idaho is in drought. Reservoirs are low across the western states. This morning I heard a warning during the news on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. The Sawtooth National Forest is urging caution because so much of the land is parched. Four-fifths of Idaho is...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Housing Prices up Nearly 30 Percent!!!

Idaho appears to be leading the nation in housing cost increases. I came across a story in my feed about a possible housing bubble. From a left-of-center website known as Vox. You can see the story at this link. The writer is tracking real estate inflation. It mentions CoreLogic, a site to which I subscribe, detailing a whopping 13 percent increase nationwide, year over year. Then the following quote drives home the bad news from a buyer’s perspective in Idaho.
EnvironmentPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Southern Idaho Fire Danger High

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest is warning people that the fire danger in southern Idaho is high. Forest officials say due to prolonged dry weather the fire danger in the area has increased. The current condition means that dead fuels, like dry grass and brush, can catch fire easily. Also, camp fires that are not watched carefully can escape and fires can spread fast. The public is being asked to be very careful while camping on public land and maintain and extinguish all campfires.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

New Season Of ‘Alone’ Is Underway; Features An Idaho Survivalist

I absolutely love the reality show "Alone." We've been watching it since it started back in 2015, and the new season is underway on the History Channel. If you're not familiar with the show "Alone," I give you a quick rundown. Ten survivalists are dropped off at a pre-determined location chosen by the show's producers. The locations are remote, and each contestant is separated by miles of rugged wilderness. Each survivalist is allowed to bring 10 items with them, and whoever makes it the longest without radioing for rescue, wins $500,000.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Missing Idaho Dog Takes up Herding Sheep

Tilly relied on instinct. The dog is back home in North Idaho after a traffic accident. Spooked after her family was involved in the crash, Tilly took off and running. She didn’t appear physically harmed. Her owners and several passersby searched for the animal. The crash happened on Highway 41 near Rathdrum. It was midday Sunday.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Ross Falls Hit with Graffiti

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular scenic sight in the South Hills enjoyed by many because of its easy access was recently tagged with graffiti. Anyone who hiked up the short walk to Ross Falls found what appears to be spray painted graffiti on a nearby rock face near the waterfall.