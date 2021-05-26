5 ways to identify personal loan scams

Americans are borrowing more money to buy cars than ever before. Overall, auto debt in the U.S. grew by $80 billion in 2020, putting the total at $1.37 trillion. When it comes to financing that new or used vehicle, you have options. Car dealerships usually offer car loans. You could also arrange a car loan through your financial institution. Or you could opt for a personal loan. You can use personal loans for many different purposes, including to pay for the car you’re buying.