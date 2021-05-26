UConn women’s basketball won’t have entire roster available for June summer session

With summer session right around the corner for the UConn women’s basketball team, there’s a feeling of normalcy back in Storrs.

Last year in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 squad returned to Storrs at the end of July after being unable to participate in the normal, in-person summer school session UConn makes available to students. The players faced a host of protocols, including daily COVID-19 testing and living and working out in pods of just three or four players. It was only the beginning of a season with COVID-19 pauses, anxieties over positive tests popping up and restrictions over what the team could do from July through April.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly receding and preparations for another basketball season underway, there’s “a difference in the air,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said Wednesday.

Auriemma said his staff is mostly vaccinated with some lined up to get their second COVID-19 shots, and that all but a couple of his players will be vaccinated by the time they get to campus. The team arrives in Storrs this weekend in time for summer session, which runs June 1-July 2, where they’ll have in-person classes for the first time in over a year. Even recruiting will start back up soon. Auriemma’s staff will be on the road in July.

“People are a little more relaxed walking around, there’s more of a looseness about engaging with other people,” Auriemma said. “You are starting to feel like we’re getting ready for practice, now we’re planning for our whole team to be here instead of, we’ve got three sessions today, three groups of four, or something like that.”

“Last year it’s ‘What am I going to do today that I didn’t do yesterday’ ... the most exciting part of my day was ‘What kind of wine am I having today, red or white?’ That was fun in the beginning, but that’s no way to live. ... It feels great, I’m telling you, it feels like a million times different.”

Auriemma won’t have his whole team available for summer session, though. Sophomore Aaliyah Edwards is spending June with the Canadian national team, currently in preparations for the FIBA AmeriCup, and is hoping to earn a spot on the Canadian Olympic team.

Fellow sophomores Piath Gabriel and Paige Bueckers underwent offseason surgeries, Bueckers on her ankle and Gabriel to address a non-basketball related issue. Auriemma said Bueckers’ ankle issue popped up from time to time after she tweaked it during the Tennessee game but that “overall she dealt with it pretty well.”

Both Gabriel and Bueckers are not expected to work out with the team when they’re on campus in June, though should be good to go by the time preseason preparations start in September. Auriemma said Nika Muhl had a chance to train with the Croatian national team this summer but opted to return to Storrs for the summer instead.

Incoming freshmen Azzi Fudd and possibly Amari DeBerry will be playing on USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup Team, which will go for gold in Hungary Aug. 7-19. Fudd was named to the team this month, while DeBerry is one of five finalists for three open spots.

“I think USA Basketball is great. I think playing for your national team is amazing, and it’s a great opportunity for any kid and one that you should never pass up unless you have specific reasons to,” Auriemma said. “I know Paige is really, really disappointed that she didn’t get chance to do her USA Basketball thing this summer. And I know that Amari is going to learn a lot with each and every USA Basketball event that she either tries out for or a team that she makes. And the same with Azzi. So I’m thrilled that my players are part of USA Basketball, and I’m thrilled that Aaliyah is part of the Canadian national team program.

“Being coached by different people, being in different systems, learning a different way to play, competing against older, more experienced players can only make you a better player. I’ve always thought that that’s a huge positive for our players.”

Aside from three freshmen (Fudd, DeBerry and Caroline Ducharme), the Huskies are also welcoming in Ohio State transfer Dorka Juhász, who’ll be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

“Dorka is a good fit because she’s a skilled player,” Auriemma said. “She does the things that good basketball players do. We like multi-dimensional players, so you get a 6-3, 6-4 kid that can pass, that can get to the basket, that can make shots, knows how to play. You’re getting a versatile player who was First Team All-Big Ten, so it’s not like you’re getting someone who’s untested and unproven. Hopefully she’ll just fit perfectly in whatever role it is that she ends up for herself.”

While the new kids settle into how things run in Storrs, Auriemma is keeping expectations high for his trio of seniors: Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and redshirt senior Evina Westbrook. Following UConn’s Final Four loss to Arizona, Westbrook opted to return to UConn despite being eligible for the WNBA draft.

“I really am anxious to see how our three seniors handle how the season ended,” Auriemma said. “I would like to think that they feel like there’s some residue left over there that’s not good for them, and that they’ve got some unfinished business to take care of.”

New Huskies, new numbers

The newest Huskies received their new numbers.

Juhász will wear No. 14, Ducharme No. 33, Fudd No. 35 and DeBerry No. 42.

Juhász will share her number with former players including Meghan Gardler, Bria Hartley and most recently Evelyn Adebayo. Meanwhile, 33 is a storied number in UConn, worn by the likes of Meghan Pattyson, Jamelle Elliott, Shea Ralph and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Only two players (Kathy Ferrier and Marci Czel) have ever wore No. 35 and no one since 1998. Nykesha Sales was the last player to wear No. 42, also in 1998.

