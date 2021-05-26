Elastic Announces The General Availability Of The New Frozen Tier, Enhanced Analyst Experience With Schema On Read, And First-Party Integration With Microsoft Azure

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and enhancements across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, which are part of the Elastic Stack.

New capabilities include the general availability of the frozen data tier, powered by searchable snapshots. The frozen data tier removes the constraint of only storing data locally and enables customers to search orders of magnitude more data cost-effectively on low cost object stores such as Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Microsoft Azure Storage. The frozen tier is available across Elastic Cloud, Elastic Cloud Enterprise, and Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes. It is fully integrated with autoscaling, allowing customers to seamlessly scale to store and search massive amounts of data.

Adding to the power of schema on read, Elastic introduces the general availability of Kibana runtime fields editor in Kibana Lens and Discover, which are Elastic's intuitive user interfaces that streamline the process of data exploration. Analysts can format, modify, and transform data without navigating to other screens or calling upon Elasticsearch admins. This flexibility enables analysts to be more independent in their data exploration, giving them the power to make changes directly from their workflows and see results on the spot.

Additionally, an expanded partnership with Microsoft introduces enhanced integrations enabling joint customers to find and deploy Elastic directly from the Azure console and natively integrate observability and security data from Azure services. Available in public preview, customers can now quickly find, deploy, and manage Elasticsearch directly from within the Azure portal and benefit from consolidated billing and single sign-on to the Elastic Cloud console using Azure credentials. Customers can also take advantage of simplified ingestion for the Azure platform, virtual machine, and other resource logs.

Other key updates across the Elastic Stack, Elastic Cloud, and solutions include:

Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud

Elastic announces the general availability of supervised machine learning in the Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud. Customers can now take advantage of a single place to store, transform, build, test, and deploy supervised machine learning models to save time and reduce tool sprawl. Both supervised machine learning and anomaly detection are built on the Elastic Stack and tightly integrated into Elastic solutions including Elastic Security and Elastic Observability.

Elastic Enterprise Search

Elastic Enterprise Search announces a new integration with Dropbox Paper, the beta release of the Elastic App Search precision tuning API, and enhanced custom source APIs to deliver a unified search experience for users across any content source. The Dropbox Paper integration expands content sources for Elastic Workplace Search and enables users to set document-level permission synchronization across all their Dropbox content. Additionally, new custom source management APIs simplify ingest for users and allow them to manage content from any content source, including legacy and custom applications. Elastic App Search introduces a precision tuning API, unlocking granular search optimization for users by empowering them to adjust the recall and precision of their websites or application search results.

Elastic Observability

Elastic Observability announces the beta release of Fleet Server and new troubleshooting views in Elastic APM to simplify data integrations and accelerate root cause analysis. With Fleet Server, a new app in Kibana that enables central management of an entire fleet of Elastic Agents, users can leverage enhanced scalability and flexibility of data ingest architectures. Together, Fleet Server and Elastic Agent dramatically lower the total cost of ownership and time to value for platform owners and users of Elastic Observability and Security.

Elastic also announces enhancements to the Elastic APM Service Overview page, including time comparison and enhanced APM service instance views, enabling users to find the root cause of an issue in their environment and lower mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR).

Elastic Observability also adds expanded support for Microsoft Azure monitoring use cases with a new native Microsoft integration, enabling customers to easily onboard logs and metrics from their Azure services to Elastic Observability. Users can easily configure their setups with tag-based filters to limit data collection to only specific resources. Logs and metrics are automatically written in the Elastic Common Schema (ECS) format to simplify data correlation from both Azure and non-Azure sources.

Elastic Security

Elastic Security announces support for osquery, giving security analysts direct access to rich host data across their ecosystems, including Windows, macOS and Linux hosts, which is retrievable with prebuilt and custom SQL queries for analysis. Built and maintained by the open source community, osquery is a critical tool that enables practitioners to augment security, compliance, and operations use cases by harnessing both the visibility of osquery and the analytical power of Elastic. Additionally, Elastic Security 7.13 delivers enhancements that help organizations operationalize threat intelligence, address new use cases with the detection engine and machine learning, and ingest new data sources.

Supporting Quotes:

"By consolidating customer data and making it easily searchable through Elasticsearch, Zurich Insurance claims agents get accurate information in real time and respond to customer inquiries faster," said Evgeny Sitnikov, Head of Solution Integration, Zurich Insurance Group. "That saves anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on each call — which can really add up and make a significant difference in customer satisfaction."

"Elastic customers look to us to help them extract more value from their data, and these critical capabilities and enhancements help them simplify workflows and focus on gaining insights that help them run their business," said Ash Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Elastic. "Elastic makes it possible for customers to search, observe, and secure all their data in one place-the Elastic Stack."

