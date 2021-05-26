Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Adds Seven New Locations

DILLON, Mont., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful development year, Great Harvest Bakery Cafe has kept momentum going for the first half of the year, as the made-to-order, fresh-baked bread and cafe franchise has opened four new locations, two transfers with three more scheduled to open their doors this summer.

The stores slated to open this summer are based in Woodbury, N.Y., Tyler, Texas, and Wasilla, AK.

The first quarter generated 4.4 Same-store sales with the fresh and flavorful bakery cafe menu and robust business model. Last year, five new locations opened and the company accepted 18 signed franchise agreements, which will produce a mix of single-unit and multi-unit hub-and-spoke models, over the next few years.

This on the heels of other notable 2020 company returns* that include:

Same-store sales for December were +8.9 %

For Q4 like-to-like sales comparison to big box competitors and other QSRs in the space, advertised Great Harvest markets reported +4.9 %

Known for on-site, freshly-milled wheat, gourmet sweets and superior-tasting sandwiches, Great Harvest will now serve more communities across the following states: Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The stores slated to open this summer are based in Woodbury, N.Y., Tyler, Texas, and Wasilla, AK.

Over the past 45 years, Great Harvest has grown into the only national brand of independently owned and operated whole grain bread bakery cafes. The company's development has continued forward as consumers prefer made-to-order, specialty bread, and more quality on-the-go options.

The Woodbury store will mark the company's first NYC Metro location, with experienced entrepreneur Nimesh Patel as the local owner and operator. Patel plans to introduce the Montana-milled wheat concept to the Big Apple on June 4 and has plans for additional locations in the Long Island area.

Additional cities with Great Harvest locations in development include Summerlin, Nev., Boulder, Colo., American Fork, Utah, Peoria, Ill., Elkins, W.Va., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

"We have a bakery cafe menu designed to meet the needs of the consumers ever growing desire for fresh-made, quality to-go products and convenient 'comfort food' options," said Eric Keshin, President and CMO. "Our affordable square footage options paired with the rising advantage of readily available restaurant space, gives franchise candidates a uniquely timed investment opportunity to get ahead of."

The diverse mix of new owners who have joined the system range from former truck drivers and corporate executives to existing entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business portfolio. With the extensive hands-on training provided by the corporate team there is no baking or cafe experience needed. The brand is perfect for budding entrepreneurs eager to create a business of their own, while joining a network of locally-owned businesses, all with a passion for authenticity, individuality and local community involvement.

To learn about franchising opportunities with Great Harvest Bread Company, go to https://www.greatharvest.com/franchise .

*These numbers are not used to sell the franchise, see FDD for latest company earnings

About Great Harvest Bread Company

Great Harvest Bread has spent the past 45 years perfecting the combination of ingredients to make the freshest and authentic breads and pastries, as well as the newer sandwiches, grain bowls and soups, growing to nearly 200 locations, all of which continue to mill their own Golden Triangle wheat every morning from scratch. Providing local communities with authentic breads and pastries made fresh daily, the brand is now growing through franchising with a new bakery-cafe model ideal for multi-unit ownership. Open during three parts of the day—breakfast, lunch and dinner— the menu has grown beyond a wide variety of soft, delicious breads to include soups, sandwiches and grain bowls.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-harvest-bakery-cafe-adds-seven-new-locations-301300087.html

SOURCE Great Harvest Bread Company