Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Regenacol™ Skincare System Launches With Colostrum-Based Anti-Aging Skincare Regimen

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

COTTONWOOD, Ariz., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a new skin care line, the Regenacol™ Skincare System (Regenacol™), launches to provide people with an innovative approach to anti-aging. Regenacol™ features a moisturizing cream, serum, and face mask which are colostrum-based for naturally visible results. Regenacol™ utilizes Colostrum-LD ® for its plentiful skin growth factors and unique Liposomal Delivery™ system for an intense rejuvenation experience.

"The health of our skin is very much dependent on the health of our gut," says Shelley Treadaway, spokesperson for Sovereign Laboratories. "We're excited to bring a revolutionary line of topical skincare products that complements our signature nutritional supplement, Colostrum-LD ® to market."

The Regenacol™ Skincare System includes three signature products:

Regenacol™ Telomere AGE Defiance™ Serum with Colostrum-LD ®This lightweight serum was developed with plant-derived bioactives and Colostrum-LD ® growth factors that leave the skin visibly firmer, smoother, more even-toned and younger-looking for an overall radiant appearance. Achieve long-lasting intensive moisturizing and cellular hydration in any environment or climate. Retails for $112.50 USD.

Regenacol™ Bee Venom Moisturizing Cream with Colostrum-LD ®Luxurious New Zealand pure bee venom energizes and refines skin texture. The most active ingredient in bee venom is melittin, which is responsible for the slight tingle that users feel with topical use of Regenacol™. When the melittin-rich bee venom is applied to the skin topically it directs blood flow to the area and stimulates the production of collagen and elastin. Retails for $100.00 USD.

Regenacol™ Colostrum-LD ® Concentrated Revitalizing Face MaskA concentrated facial sheet mask containing Colostrum-LD ® works to encourage the skin's natural recovery from environmental insults. The rich blend of Co-enzyme Q-10, Beta glucan, Gold Kiwi Extract and Oligo Fucoidan Fucoskin™ with Colostrum-LD ® create a rejuvenating mask and facial massage, the perfect way to unwind and relax. Afterwards, skin is visibly smoother, hydrated, more radiant, and projects a healthy glow. Retails for $55.00 USD.

"By utilizing bovine colostrum and applying it directly to the face, people are able to immediately reap the benefits of the Colostrum-LD growth factors on their skin," continued Treadaway.

Colostrum-LD contains regenerating bioactives that support natural skin health, including Epithelial and Epidermal (skin) growth factors which promote the rapid replacement of skin cells. In a study just published in the May issue of Journal on Drugs in Dermatology, liposomal bovine colostrum appears to provide a protective effect on telomere length erosion.

To learn more and to purchase the Regenacol™ Skincare System, visit: https://www.regenacol.com.

ABOUT REGENACOL™ SKINCARE SYSTEMRegenacol™ Skincare System (Regenacol™) is an innovative skin care brand harboring the power of Colostrum-LD ® for healthy aging support. Regenacol™ products are designed and created with the input of well-renowned dermatologists and are formulated with the highest quality bioactives. Currently, Regenacol™ consist of three products, Telomere AGE Defiance™ Serum with Colostrum-LD ®, Bee Venom Moisturizing Cream with Colostrum-LD ®, and Colostrum-LD ® Concentrated Revitalizing Face Mask. For more information visit: https://www.regenacol.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenacol-skincare-system-launches-with-colostrum-based-anti-aging-skincare-regimen-301300048.html

SOURCE Regenacol

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Drugs#Perfect Skin#Natural Products#Skin Cells#Sovereign Laboratories#Colostrum Ld#Gold Kiwi Extract#Epithelial#Topical Skincare Products#Regenacol Products#Healthy Aging Support#Serum#Facial Massage#Brand#Facial Sheet Mask#Plant Derived Bioactives#Launches#Beta Glucan#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

5 Buzzy New Mascara Launches For Long, Full Lashes

Call it the mask effect but never have we seen so many buzzy mascaras come out around the same time. For more than a year, we all focused on any makeup we did wear on just our eyes. While lipstick is for sure back with a vengeance, the new mascara launches for 2021 are worth trying and adding to your everyday makeup routine. We’re rushing to try them all!
Skin Careslice.ca

The benefits of adding mushrooms to skincare products

The benefits of mushroom-infused products are endless, as different types are designed to help your skin in different ways. Mushrooms such as chaga, cordyceps and reishi are high in antioxidants, which tackle facial scarring, inflammation and anti-aging. Other mushrooms, such as shiitake and tremella, produce active ingredients which can be used in skin-plumping products and keep skin consistently hydrated.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Popsicle-Themed Skincare Products

HAAN, the eco-friendly cosmetic brand known for its hand sanitizers, dropped the popsicle-themed HAAN Hand Cream Collection. The collection is made with 96% natural ingredients including prebiotic superfoods like inulin and fructose. To promote a silky smooth feeling, HAAN Hand Creams draw on the organically soothing properties of Jojoba oil, Shea butter, Hemi-Squalene, and golden algae. The cosmetic creams, imbued with the lingering scents of nature, leave hands feeling hydrated and refreshed.
Skin Carevegasmagazine.com

Weekly Routine: Alessya Farrugia's Acne Cure Skincare Routine

If you’re an avid TikTokker, you’ve probably run into Alessya Farrugia. The social media star boasts more than 1.8 million followers on the platform where she regularly posts lip syncing clips and fashion updates. She’s revered by fans for her seemingly effortless beauty, but as she reveals in her skincare routine via YouTube, this face is anything but effortless.
Skin Carefinehomesandliving.com

Next Generation Materials: The Future of Sustainable Skincare

Our skincare routine, just like taking a bath, is vital to our health. Not only does it keep our skin healthy, but it also boosts our self-esteem. But unless your routine is sustainable, then it’s probably destroying the environment. Fortunately, the future of sustainable skincare is here! They are readily...
Skin Carekoreaproductpost.com

5 K-Beauty Trends in 2021 Revolutionizing Skincare

While it has been around for a long time, the world has woken up to K-beauty products and their regime in the past few years. With increased market availability and visibility, K-beauty is surely gaining popularity. Their products are not only limited to effective hydration, snail slime, and cleansing routine, but in 2021, K-beauty is looking forward to incorporating new trends into skincare. Read on to uncover the top 5 K-beauty trends in 2021.
Skin CarePosted by
SPY

Pamper Your Skin with the Best Men’s Skincare Products

Playing and experimenting with your skincare can be fun. There’s always a new face mask to try out or a beard oil to rub into your whiskers. But sometimes, especially when it comes to the heavy hitters for staples like face washes, serums and moisturizers, you just want something that works. That’s where the best men’s skincare products come in. From the very old (hello, Kiehl’s celebrating its 170th birthday!) to relative newcomers like Lumin, we went to the most beloved brands and picked their best men’s skincare products so your complexion will look and feel next level. You’re welcome.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Science-Backed Sensitive Skincare

The GoodSkin MD skincare collection from P&G is being launched by the brand to offer consumers with sensitive skin with a dedicated way to take care of it. The hypoallergenic skincare collection includes six products in all including the Facial Moisturizer with Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 15, Brightening Serum with Vitamin C Complex, Smoothing Serum with Vitamin B Complex, Rescue Cream, Night Cream and the Facial Cleanser. Each of the skincare products have been dermatologist-tested and are intended to help improve the skin's resiliency for a healthier-looking complexion.
Skin CareFingerLakes1

Your ultimate guide to CBD skincare

From, chocolates, cookies, to clothing, the world is really singing the CBD song. And that’s not all, this buzzy ingredient is quickly stamping its authority in the beauty industry. CBD is taking over serums, sunscreens, chapsticks, creams, as well as facial cleansers. No wonder, everyone is after the hemp-infused product shelves in the supply stores around the world.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

5 Holy-Grail SkinCare Tips Worth Knowing

Having top-notch products in your skin-care collection is essential, but so is knowing some expert tips and tricks to help you ace your beauty goals. From combatting sunburns to curbing dryness, here are the best ones to know. Do you know what the best thing about coming across a beauty...
Skin Caredenversun.com

Which Skincare Brands Do Dermatologists Recommend-

Your skin has many important jobs, including acting as a protective barrier against pathogens. However, most of us would like flawless skin because it makes us look more attractive and healthier. Because of this many people are in a constant search for the perfect skincare product. However, with the hundreds of new skincare brands entering the market every other week, choosing the right product and right brand may be more tasking than it ought to be. To avoid common skin problems arising due to incompatible skincare products, one should prioritize seeking a dermatologist. Dermatologists are trained professionals who specialize in caring for the skin. Dermatologists are familiar with skincare and skincare brands. They know the ingredients that are suitable for each skin type and can recommend clinical-grade skincare products for use. Whether you are trying to treat some skin problems or you are looking to improve the glow of your skin, a dermatologist can help.
Skin Careabouther.com

The Less Than $15 Skincare Haul You Need

The assumption that good skincare doesn’t come cheap comes with the following question: are we overlooking cheaper brands because we think the more expensive ones are more effective?. If you’ve been trying to savor your skincare products, right down to squeezing and scraping everything you can from your pricey pot...
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: Top 10 Skincare Products With Caffeine

Your morning coffee gives you that boost you need for the day, but your skin needs its own caffeine dose. Including caffeine in your skincare routine gives your skin the boost it needs to look alive, but which products should you choose?. Caffeine helps give you that extra pep in...
Skin Careanothermag.com

The Rise of B-Beauty: How British Brands Are Revolutionising Skincare

Certain countries are renowned for their game-changing approach to beauty. There is the cultic mythology of the French pharmacy, for example, where dewy-skinned gallic women stock up on their no-frills, science-led skincare (the practical secret to their effortless glow). More recently, South Korea’s hallowed ten-step routine – overloaded with sheet masks, essences, serums and sleep creams – has gone global, leading to a maximalist wave of new products and overflowing bathroom shelves. Its neighbour, Japan, has been similarly influential, experimenting with scientific innovation and mindbogglingly complex ingredients (I have one J-Beauty product on my shelf that contains eggshell membrane and ionised platinum – it’s scarily effective, obviously, but I have no idea why).
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Irene Forte Skincare Comes to U.S.

Irene Forte Skincare is coming Stateside. The brand, which was founded by hotel scion Irene Forte in 2018, is entering the U.S. market via Nordstrom. The brand, which has thus far been available primarily at hotels and spas in Europe, including her family’s luxe properties, consists of 32 stock keeping units, which range in price from $50 to $233. Industry sources expect the brand to hit $2 million in retail sales in 2022, with the U.S. market making up one-third of revenue.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Parade

These Top 10 TikTok Skincare Hacks Are Trending For Good Reason!

I have always been the girl that has relied on makeup to help me achieve the look I want, so I will be completely honest, I’m self-taught and I still have a lot to learn! Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have realized that I have been taking my skin for granted. I think I can completely disregard my skin and hope my makeup will cover all the big flaws. For instance, I want to be able to pile on the makeup, moisturize every once in a while, clean my face here and there, and that in return, my skin will be glowing every day without any breakouts or wrinkles.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Accessible Glow-Boosting Skincare

Soap & Glory's Glow skincare line is an affordable way to boost the look of fresh and dewy skin with effective ingredients like brightening Vitamin C, glycolic acid, and lactic acid. Everything in the glow-boosting skincare line comes in at under £15 and the whole collection of cleansers, toners, face masks and eye creams can be used together to create a simple routine.