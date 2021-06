In 1984, Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg spontaneously eloped to Las Vegas and wed at the Starlight Chapel. “My wedding was two people — my husband and me — and, of course, the Elvis impersonator that married us,” recalls Bette, who had only known Martin for about six weeks before they tied the knot. “I asked him!” she says. But when Bette married at 39, she was already an Oscar-nominated performer in the habit of making her own decisions and calling all the shots.