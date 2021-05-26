Cancel
GoSite Names PayPal, Amazon, GoDaddy Leaders To Top Roles To Grow All-in-one Small Business Platform

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSite , an all-in-one platform for small businesses selling services, today announced three top level hires - Bhavin Rawal, Randall Turner, and Gary Arnold - to further invest in supporting small business growth. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform and mobile app transforms the way small business owners run their businesses by making it easier for their customers to find, book, and pay for services online.

"As GoSite looks toward its next phase of growth, we were searching for leaders that reflected our core values as a customer centric company," said Alex Goode, GoSite's CEO. "With these new leaders, we not only found decades of small business technology expertise at some of the industry's most respected companies, but also a deep commitment to GoSite's mission to help small businesses succeed."

Bhavin Rawal was appointed as the company's chief product officer. In this role, Mr. Rawal will be leading product management, engineering, and design teams to provide comprehensive product expertise as the company moves toward product-led growth and builds out its fintech offerings. His prior experience includes time at PayPal, Yahoo!, Intuit Quickbooks, Magento and his most recent role was in product management at secure collaboration and workflow platform Symphony.com. Mr. Rawal will guide the customer-centric value of GoSite's offerings while ensuring a seamless experience for all GoSite's users.

Additionally, GoSite welcomes Randall Turner as executive vice president of strategy and business development. Mr. Turner brings nearly two decades of founder and acquisition experience in SaaS and digital services working with consumers, small businesses, and enterprises. In addition to leading business development efforts at Yext, Mr. Turner also was a co-founder of Advice Local. Mr. Turner will focus on building out GoSite's sustainable global ecosystem, channel partnerships, and marketplace.

GoSite continues to focus on growth by appointing Gary Arnold as executive vice president of marketing. Mr. Arnold hails from Amazon and GoDaddy and most recently served as the global head of product marketing - merchant solutions at PayPal. Arnold channels a deep understanding of customer needs to guide the organization into new segments, verticals, and markets.

These new hires come at a pivotal moment of growth for GoSite as it continues to focus on building out its engineering and product teams. GoSite works closely with small business operators in mind, both in terms of technology and user experience, by creating a one-stop solution for small business in a wide variety of industries, including contractors, landscapers, professional cleaners, and more, that sell services. It helps businesses unlock their own value by providing key tactics and methods that customers can use to optimize and engage with their own customers. GoSite most recently announced a partnership with Thumbtack , enabling small and mid-sized businesses to seamlessly chat with customers and schedule services through the GoSite and Thumbtack apps.

For more information on GoSite, visit gosite.com .

About GoSiteGoSite is a robust digital platform for the 12 million small businesses providing local services in the U.S. The platform helps these businesses make the transition from offline to online by giving them everything they need to connect with customers in the digital era. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform and mobile app transforms the way they run their business by making it easier for their customers to attract and transact with their business online. Learn more at gosite.com.

MEDIA CONTACT Laura NickelBAM for GoSite laura@bamtheagency.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gosite-names-paypal-amazon-godaddy-leaders-to-top-roles-to-grow-all-in-one-small-business-platform-301299999.html

SOURCE GoSite

