The Big Problem Marvel Fans Have With The Eternals Teaser Trailer

By Alex Welch
 15 days ago
Marvel fans are not happy about one specific moment in the "Eternals" teaser trailer. The highly-anticipated film, which is set to hit theaters this November, is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and distinctive projects that the studio has ever made. Spanning centuries, the film will introduce viewers for the first time to the Eternals, a group of powerful immortal beings who first arrived on Earth thousands of years ago. Its theatrical release was unfortunately delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans finally got their first full look at "Eternals," which Salma Hayek promised will be special, with the release of its debut trailer earlier this week.

