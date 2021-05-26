The Benefits of Counseling for Seniors

If you had heart problems, you would likely visit a cardiologist. If you had lung issues, you would make a pulmonologist appointment. But if you suspected you were suffering from depression or anxiety, would you visit a psychologist, therapist, or even your primary care doctor to seek help? Many seniors are hesitant to get help for their mental health, but there are so many benefits of counseling for seniors.

Causes of Depression

Depression and anxiety, along with other mental health issues, are issues that may require medical care; but many people are hesitant to seek that kind of medical care. Talk therapy is more and more commonly accepted these days, but older generations sometimes see counseling as unacceptable or even a sign of weakness.