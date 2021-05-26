8 Ways to Boost Your Daughter’s Self-Esteem and Help Her Feel More Confident
Building your daughter’s self-esteem is one of the most important things you can do as a mom. That job can get even more challenging as your daughter goes through puberty. Every mom wants to help her daughter make the best choices for her changing body as she enters the teenage years. One of those healthy choices is Dove deodorant, with a gentle, long-lasting formula that nourishes and protects her sensitive skin. Here are eight other ways to boost your daughter’s confidence, build her self-esteem, and strengthen her sense of self.www.romper.com