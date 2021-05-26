Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Murphy, Mayor Fulop & Regional Leaders At June 15-17 Virtual, The Jersey City Summit By Roundtable&advisory

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Phil Murphy & Mayor Steven Fulop to speak once again at The Jersey City Summit for Real Estate Investment Virtual 6 th Annual Gathering - June 15-17 th, 2021. This is the third consecutive year the two leaders will be keynoting the leadership summit. The gathering has become one of the region's must-attend real estate & placemaking conference. Organizers expect more than 1000 attendees to attend the first-time virtual summit. Spread over 3 days the conference will cover Office, Multifamily, Retail, Mixed-Use, Affordable Housing & successful development, placemaking and institutional investment. Day 3 of the gathering will be a series of case studies looking at Jersey City's most Innovative Projects including Bayfront, The Cove, SciTech Scity, Harborside & Canal Crossing. The principals-led gathering will bring senior executives, state & city officials, public and private institutions to highlight recent successes & explore investment and site selection opportunities in Jersey City and the Metro NYC area.

Confirmed Speakers include: Governor Phil Murphy, Mayor Steven Fulop, Joyce Watterman, Jersey City Council President , Mahbod Nia of Mack- Cali, Eliot Sptizer of Sptizer Enterprises, David Barry of Ironstate / Urby, Wasseem Boraie of Boarie Development, Danielle De Vita of Urban Edge Properties, Jonathan Kushner of Kushner Real Estate, Fred Cooper of Toll Brothers, Laurent Morali of Kushner Companies, Amir Korangy of The Real Deal, Rob Naso of BentallGreenOak , Aaron Price of TechUnited, Annisia Cialone of the City of Jersey, Tom McGee of International Council of Shopping Centers, Erik-Jan Vermeulen of Concrete Architecture, Sue Henderson of NJCU, Meredith Marshall of BRP Companies, Tim Henkel of Pennrose, Frank Frallicciardi of Brookfield Properties, Melanie Walter of the New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency. Diana Jeffrey of the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency , Anthony Cammarata of Goldman Sachs, Nicholas Stone of Bluestone Lane Coffee, Joseph Panepinto of Panepinto Properties, Debbie Hart of BioNJ, Michael Lastoria of &Pizza, Paul Hoffman of Liberty Science Center / SciTech Scity, amongst many others. Law firm Connell Foley is the Summit Chair once again. Co-Chairs Philip McGovern, W. Nevins McCann and George Garcia will be overseeing the panel discussion across the 3 day virtual event. The summit is envisioned, developed and produced by Roundtable & Advisory.

Day 1 June 15 th - Panel Discussion

8:50 AM- Chair Welcome Remarks 9:00 AM- Office 10:00 AM- Life Sciences 11:00 AM- Networking + 1ON1s 1:00 PM- Amenities 2:00 PM- Mayor's Remarks 2:15 PM- Chair Closing Remarks 2:25 PM- Networking + 1ON1s

Day 2 June 16 th - Panel Discussion

8:50 AM - Chair Welcome Remarks 9:00 AM - Affordable Housing 10:00 AM - Multifamily 11:00 AM - Networking + 1ON1s 12:00 PM - Design (Covid-Response) 1:00 PM - Mixed-Use + Retail 2:00 PM - Emerging Neighborhoods 3:00 PM - Governor's Remarks 3:15 PM - Chair Closing Remarks 3:25 PM - Networking + 1ON1s

Day 3 June 17 th- Innovative Project Discussions - IPDs

8:50 AM - Chair Welcome Remarks 9:00 AM - Harborside 9:30 AM - The Cove 10:00 AM - Bayfront 11:00 AM - VYV 12:00 PM - Networking + 1ON1s 1:00 PM - SciTech Scity - Where The Future Comes Alive 1:30 PM - 170 Erie 2:00 PM - Canal Crossing 2:30 PM - Summit Closing Remarks 2:45 PM - Chair Closing Remarks 3:00 PM - Networking + 1ON1s

When: June 15-17 th, 2021 8 am - 6 pm EST

Where: Virtually (Virtual Conference Platform) - TheJCSummit.comSpecial Networking & Virtual Exhibiting Provided on Platform in addition to 1 Year Access to Panel Discussion which will be On-Demand.

Media & Sponsor Contact: Sherif Abouzied, 201-589-0892, sabouzied@roundtableadvisory.com

Contact:Sherif Abouzied, Founder & Managing Principal, The Jersey City Summit by roundtable&advisory sabouzied@roundtableadvisory.com

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12871046

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gov-murphy-mayor-fulop--regional-leaders-at-june-15-17-virtual-the-jersey-city-summit-by-roundtableadvisory-301300049.html

SOURCE Roundtable & Advisory

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Steven Fulop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey#Brookfield Properties#Design#Regional Council#State Council#Panel Discussions#Keynoting#Affordable Housing#State City#Jersey City Council#Sptizer Enterprises#Ironstate Urby#Kushner Real Estate#Toll Brothers#Kushner Companies#Techunited#Concrete Architecture#Njcu#Brp Companies#Goldman Sachs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TrafficNew Jersey Globe

Murphy: NJ Transit delays could persist despite staffing increases

Gov. Phil Murphy isn’t expecting NJ Transit delays to disappear as ridership increases this summer despite growth in the ranks of the transportation’s networks locomotive engineers. “You’re going to see a system that has a sufficient amount of engineers that allows us to avoid the stuff, particularly as you recall...
Elections987thecoast.com

MURPHY VS. CIATTARELLI FOR GOVERNOR IN NEW JERSEY

This year’s gubernatorial race is between democrat Phil Murphy and republican Jack Ciattarelli. Ciattarelli won the republican nomination for governor in a three horse primary Tuesday night. Ciattarelli claims Murphy is not really from New Jersey since he wasn’t raised or educated here, and never owned a business in the Garden State.
Jersey City, NJhudsoncountyview.com

N.J. Bike & Walking Coalition names Fulop an advocate of the year for Jersey City’s bike infrastructure

The New Jersey Bike and Walking Coalition has named Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop an advocate of the year, citing the city’s biking mobility and infrastructure. “We are excited to recognize Mayor Fulop’s leadership in making the City of Jersey City a safer and more bikeable and walkable place to live,” NJBWC Executive Director Debra Kagan said in a statement.
Camden County, NJthelakewoodscoop.com

BEGINNING TODAY: Every uniformed patrol officer in New Jersey now required to wear a Bodycam while on duty; Gov. Murphy, other officials mark first day in Camden, announce grants

Governor Phil Murphy, Attorney General Grewal, and Lieutenant Governor Oliver today joined federal, state, and local officials at the Camden County Police Department (CCPD) to mark the first day of a statewide body-worn camera (BWC) mandate for all uniformed patrol officers, “a crucial step on the path toward cultivating trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.”
Camden, NJPosted by
WHYY

Gov. Murphy officially endorses interim Camden Mayor Carstarphen in Tuesday’s primary

Four days ahead of the June 8 primary, N.J. Governor Phil Murphy today endorsed Democratic party candidate Vic Carstarphen for mayor of Camden. In a statement, Murphy said, “Vic Carstarphen has a bold vision to lift up all of Camden’s residents and lead the city toward a brighter future. From housing and health care to community engagement and public education, he is an energetic thinker with the credibility to unify communities and tackle tough challenges while always putting Camden first… Vic is the right leader at the right time to serve as Mayor of Camden.”
Public HealthNews 12

New Jersey steps closer to Gov. Murphy’s vaccination goal

More than 4.3 million New Jersey residents are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That’s an increase of over 24,000 in 24 hours. The state needs 400,000 more people to be fully vaccinated by the end of the month to reach Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of 4.7 million adults being vaccinated by the end of the month.
New Brunswick, NJinsidernj.com

Rutgers Poll: 2021 Gov Race is Currently Murphy’s to Lose; Just one in five New Jersey voters know the primaries are being held today

New Brunswick, N.J. (June 8, 2021) — Governor Phil Murphy currently has a clear path to reelection victory, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll. When New Jersey registered voters are asked whether they would vote to reelect Murphy, consider voting for someone else, or definitely vote for someone else, 42 percent would definitely vote to reelect the governor. Twenty-one percent say they are on the fence, and 31 percent would definitely vote for someone else.
Public Health987thecoast.com

TESTA RIPS INTO MURPHY OVER INDOOR MASK MANDATE

State Senator Michael Testa is blasting Governor Phil Murphy for continuing the requirement for indoor masks despite the CDC’s guidelines indicating vaccinated people don’t have to wear them inside. Testa says the Governor has “doubled down” on the anti-science mask mandate and cites other neighboring states that no longer require them indoors.
PoliticsNew Jersey Globe

Murphy still open to campaign staff union

Gov. Phil Murphy still isn’t opposed to his campaign staff forming a union. “I’ve never said no on the union front, I have to say, so I don’t have an updated answer for you,” he said at Monday’s virus briefing. “But I like the notion.”. Campaigns staff are known for...
Public HealthNJBIZ

Murphy to let COVID public health order lapse next month

Gov. Phil Murphy and the state’s top lawmakers said on May 14 that they intend to lift the COVID-19 public health emergency after extending it one final time. The goal, Murphy and several top Democratic lawmakers said on Friday, is that the order would be lifted in exchange for a bill enacted in the next month that would keep in place some of the governor’s powers granted under the public health emergency.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ residents confused between CDC and Gov. Murphy on indoor mask guidance

The CDC’s director tried to clarify the issue this weekend; the agency claims the new mask guidance is science-based and not politically motivated. Despite signs of progress, not everyone agrees with the Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to not shed masks indoors. And the mandate will remain in place even as other states, including New York and Connecticut, are dropping their indoor mask requirements this week. All of this is causing confusion and frustration.
Jersey City, NJhudsontv.com

Fulop Wants Public Input on Jersey City Road Repaving

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop posted a Facebook photo and message to the community on Tuesday morning. The mayor stated it is his goal to repave 20 miles of streets before the end of 2021. Fulop says he has “included an aggressive plan as part of the capital plan that...