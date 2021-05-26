Cancel
New York City, NY

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) On Behalf Of Investors

By Business Wire
 15 days ago

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ("Adamis" or the "Company") (ADMP) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 24, 2021, Adamis disclosed that "[o]n May 11, 2021, each of the Company and its US Compounding Inc. subsidiary received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York issued in connection with a criminal investigation, requesting a broad range of documents and materials relating to, among other matters, certain veterinary products sold by the Company's USC subsidiary, certain practices, agreements and arrangements relating to products sold by USC, including veterinary products, and certain regulatory and other matters relating to the Company and USC."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.0699, or over 9%, to close at $0.6740 per share on May 25, 2021.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Adamis securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

