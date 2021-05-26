The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ("Adamis" or the "Company") (ADMP) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 24, 2021, Adamis disclosed that "[o]n May 11, 2021, each of the Company and its US Compounding Inc. subsidiary received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York issued in connection with a criminal investigation, requesting a broad range of documents and materials relating to, among other matters, certain veterinary products sold by the Company's USC subsidiary, certain practices, agreements and arrangements relating to products sold by USC, including veterinary products, and certain regulatory and other matters relating to the Company and USC."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.0699, or over 9%, to close at $0.6740 per share on May 25, 2021.

