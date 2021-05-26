Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Virgo Investment Group Announces Growth Equity Investments In Two L.A. Libations "Better For You" Brands

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo Investment Group ("Virgo") today announced a strategic investment with beverage incubator L.A. Libations, leading off with two initial investments in L.A. Libations' brands. ARRIBA, a better for you Chelada & Mexican Style Soda Brand in which Molson Coors is an investor and ORRO, a plant-based protein drink. L.A. Libations is a next-generation beverage creator, incubator and accelerator that collaborates and partners with emerging brands and retailers that are focused on disrupting the beverage category by leveraging products that appeal to health-engaged consumers. The partnership supports Virgo's continued focus of strategically expanding its franchises within the health and wellness sectors, leveraging L.A. Libations' insights, experience and connections to invest in "better for you" products.

ORRO is a plant based nutritional Mini Meal complete with 16 grams of non-GMO pea protein and a 23 vitamin and mineral blend. Non-GMO, gluten and dairy free with no added sugars, sweeteners, or soy, the product offers consumers a portable meal replacement option to maintain a healthy lifestyle and boosted energy levels throughout the day. ORRO, founded by serial entrepreneur Shaun Neff and L.A. Libations, has partnered with top vegan influencer Tabitha Brown and experienced explosive growth since launch. ARRIBA is a clean label Michelada option that uses real organic tomatoes, less sodium and no MSG. The two brands align with Virgo's initiative to partner with mission-based businesses in emerging trends that offer innovative and disruptive products. ARRIBA has enjoyed an investment from Molson Coors and is distributed alongside their iconic beer brands in retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway Albertsons.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Danny and the L.A. Libations team and leveraging their 10+ years of insights and experiences in successfully launching and driving brands in the highly competitive beverage category," said Scott Guthrie, Virgo Managing Director of Media/Entertainment and Wellness investments.

L.A. Libations CEO and Founder, Danny Stepper, said, "Virgo shares our vision and passion in bringing better for you brands to the masses. Our aligned mission and values will enable us to continue to create, identify and invest in the iconic health and wellness brands with our partners. We are very excited to initially partner on ORRO & ARRIBA, and we look forward to building many more brands together."

Virgo's investment capital will be used to further accelerate ORRO and ARRIBA'S growth as it works to scale distribution platforms and brand progression.

About Virgo Investment Group Founded in 2009, Virgo is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area that has an established track record of building and transforming businesses. Virgo seeks to identify and grow unique business models into differentiated and profitable industry leading companies. Virgo focuses on two distinct strategies - creating, building and scaling asset-based/credit businesses, and executing transformative growth equity investments in Founder-led or Family-owned companies. The Firm has raised over $1.8 billion and completed 65 investments to date. For more information, please visit www.virgo-llc.com.

About LA Libations Founded by three best friends and beverage executives in 2009, L.A. Libations ("LAL") is a Molson Coors minority owned next generation beverage creator, incubator and accelerator. LAL has established itself as a best-in-class entrepreneurial beverage company by forging industry successes, enjoying investment events, and prized brand exits with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. LAL has created or been involved in some of the biggest emerging beverages in the last decade such as ZOA energy (in collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Molson Coors), Core Water (Keurig Dr Pepper), Body Armor (The Coca-Cola Company), Zico Coconut Water (The Coca-Cola Company) ORRO (Anheueser Busch), ARRIBA ( Molson Coors). As the Emerging Beverage Category Captain and a trusted advisor to many of the country's largest retailers, LAL drives innovation and accessibility in the "better for you" beverage category. To learn more about L.A. Libations, visit www.lalibations.com or on Instagram through @lalibations.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgo-investment-group-announces-growth-equity-investments-in-two-la-libations-better-for-you-brands-301299995.html

SOURCE Virgo Investment Group

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tabitha Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Capital#Beer#Brand Equity#Investment Products#Equity Investment#Strategic Investments#Burlingame#L A Libations#Michelada#Msg#Kroger#Safeway Albertsons#Founder#Orro Arriba#La Libations Founded#Lal#Zoa Energy#Molson Coors Rrb#Core Water#The Coca Cola Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walmart
Related
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Archer Secures Growth Investment from LLR Partners

BERWYN, PA — Archer, a technology-enabled service provider to the investment management industry, this week announced a growth investment from LLR Partners. LLR’s capital will be used to support Archer’s continued growth through investment in the firm’s market-leading technology and services solution. Archer provides a comprehensive middle and back-office platform...
Businessaithority.com

ComplySci Announces $120 Million Growth Investment From K1 Investment Management

ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, announced that it has received a growth capital investment of approximately $120 million from K1 Investment Management, a leading private equity investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies. ComplySci is a widely recognized leader...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JMP Group Divests Interest In Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, a business development company previously externally managed by JMP Group subsidiary HCAP Advisors, has been acquired by Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation had been listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "HCAP."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Flow Capital Announces Investment In Jorsek

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) ("Flow Capital") today announces that it has provided a USD $2,000,000 investment to Jorsek, a SaaS software company providing a cloud-based, highly scalable and configurable knowledge management solution for the technical documentation market. "Jorsek has been at the...
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Sientra Announces Closing Of Previously Announced Sale Of MiraDry Business To 1315 Capital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of its miraDry business to 1315 Capital, a healthcare growth equity firm investing in commercial stage companies across medical devices, healthcare services, and therapeutics. The transaction was previously described in the Company's Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2021.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.73 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HEXO Corp To Participate In Upcoming June Investor Conferences

OTTAWA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO", or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that Sebastien St. Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference:...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

General Atlantic Leads $100 Million Investment In Fresha, Leading Global Beauty And Wellness Platform, To Fuel Continued Growth

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha , a top beauty and wellness software platform, announced today a $100 million Series C investment led by General Atlantic , a leading global growth equity firm, with strategic participation from Huda Kattan of HB Investments and the founder of Huda Beauty, as well as Michael Zeisser of FMZ Ventures, former Chairman Investments at Alibaba Group, and Jonathan Green of Lugard Road Capital. Fresha's existing global investors Partech, Target Global and FJ Labs also participated in the round, bringing the company's total fundraising to $132 million to date. Fresha will leverage the new funds to further broaden its global community of partner salons and spas, scale product development, deepen its marketplace bookings and pursue strategic M&A.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Enthusiast Gaming Announces Pricing Of Its Previously Announced Equity Offering

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (" Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (EGLX) (TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce that the Company has priced the offering (the " Offering") at USD$5.75 per common share (the " Common Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of USD$46,000,000. In connection with the offering the Company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity (the " Lead Underwriters") as joint lead bookrunning managers, with B. Riley Securities acting as joint bookrunner, and including Paradigm Capital Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Alliance Global Partners, Colliers Securities LLC and Haywood Securities Inc., as co-managers (together with the Lead Underwriters, the " Underwriters").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition Of Coventya

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - Get Report ("Element Solutions," "ESI" or the "Company"), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, announced today that it has made a binding offer* to acquire Coventya Holding SAS ("Coventya"), a global provider of specialty chemicals for the surface finishing industry. Under the terms of the offer, Element Solutions will pay approximately €420 million in cash, including the assumption or repayment of debt, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 or Q4 2021, subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals, completion of required employee consultation procedures and other customary closing conditions. Upon the closing of the transaction, Coventya will join MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions and will be reported within the Company's Industrial & Specialty segment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Continued Strong Fiber Investments Push Result In 18 Percent Y/Y Growth In Broadband Equipment Spending, According To Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $3.3 B in 1Q 2021, up 18 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Growth came from spending on PON OLT ports, particularly 10 Gbps PON technologies.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IES Holdings Acquires Remaining Ownership Interest In Mechanical Services Business

HOUSTON, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. ("IES") (NASDAQ: IESC) announced today that it has acquired the remaining 20% ownership interest in STR Mechanical, LLC ("STR"), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of commercial and industrial mechanical services. IES had previously acquired an 80% interest in STR in 2016. STR and its subsidiary Technical Services II, LLC provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) maintenance, repair, and replacement services as well as temperature control system installations throughout the Carolinas and Virginia.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BioVie Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of BioPharma Assets From Privately Held NeurMedix

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of the biopharmaceutical assets of NeurMedix, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The acquired assets include NE3107, a selective inhibitor of inflammatory ERK signaling that reduces neuroinflammation. It is an orally administered first-in-class small molecule that inhibits inflammation-driven insulin resistance and major pathological inflammatory cascades with a novel mechanism of action. There is emerging scientific consensus that both inflammation and insulin resistance play fundamental roles in the development of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease, and NE3107 could represent an entirely new medical approach to treating these devastating conditions affecting an estimated 6 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer's and 1 million from Parkinson's. The FDA recently authorized a pivotal US Phase 3 clinical trial for NE3107.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Atai Life Sciences Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering

BERLIN, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences B.V. ("atai"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten initial public offering of 14,286,000 of its common shares. All common shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by atai. The underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,142,900 common shares at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13.00 and $15.00 per common share. atai has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ATAI."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Capital Southwest Supports New Harbor Capital's Majority Growth Equity Investment In FoodPharma

DALLAS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation ("Capital Southwest") (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported New Harbor Capital ("NHC") in its majority growth equity investment in Food Technology and Design, LLC dba FoodPharma LLC ("FoodPharma" or the "Company") with a revolving credit facility, first lien term loan, delayed draw term loan and a minority equity co-investment. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent.
Businessaithority.com

Kentik Expands GTM Leadership Team To Drive Greater Revenue Growth

Justin Biegel Promoted to COO; Mike Mooney Joins as CRO; Renee Jones Joins as VP. Kentik, the network observability company, announced a series of strategic go-to-market leadership appointments to support its continued market expansion and revenue growth. Kentik Co-founder Justin Biegel is promoted to chief operating officer (COO) and is now a member of the company’s board of directors. Mike Mooney joins Kentik as the company’s first chief revenue officer (CRO), and Renee Jones is hired to the new role of vice president of revenue marketing.
BusinessDairy Reporter

Ronin Equity Partners acquires three specialty US cheese companies

US based Ronin Equity Partners has acquired three specialty cheese companies: Red Apple Cheese, which produces smoked, flavored, and kosher specialty cheeses; Barron County Cheese, a smoker and co-packer for the specialty cheese industry; and Cheese Brothers, an ecommerce specialty cheese business. The combined company will be an omni-channel and...