Harris Seeds Will Continue To Serve Home Gardeners Under Legacy Brand

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of May 3, 2021, Harris Seeds has eliminated their home garden brand, GardenTrends, and will once again serve gardeners under the Harris Seeds brand name.

GardenTrends was created in 2016 as a solution to offer gardeners a unique and specialized shopping experience to that of commercial growers, the audience that Harris Seeds most notably serves. After building GardenTrends for a number of years, many loyal gardeners still preferred to shop with Harris Seeds.

"Our primary objective with GardenTrends was to better serve our gardening customers," says Home Garden Channel Manager and Harris Seeds VP, Marissa Verdi. "Through social listening, data and analytics, and conversations with customers, it became clear that our home garden base preferred to shop through the Harris Seeds brand. We're excited about this change and are confident that we'll continue to provide the same quality of service and products to home gardeners through Harris Seeds."

GardenTrends customers can expect a nearly identical seed and supply shopping experience with Harris Seeds. Harris Seeds will continue to sell the same products and package sizes offered by GardenTrends and the two brands share a support staff, who can also assist GardenTrends customers in retrieving order and account history.

"As a company, our mission is to serve all growers," says Harris Seeds CEO, Ken Wasnock. "Bringing our gardening customer base back under the Harris Seeds brand brings us one step closer."

About Harris Seeds and Garden Trends Inc. Harris Seeds was founded in 1879 by Joseph Harris, an English immigrant who used his expertise in the selection of superior strains of vegetables and grains to build a successful business that was owned and managed by his family for three generations. In 1987, the mail order catalog business was purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Byram Dickes of Chicago, IL and incorporated as Garden Trends, Inc., DBA Harris Seeds. Harris Seeds is known for bringing high-quality vegetable seeds, flower seeds, growing supplies and other plant products to professional growers and gardeners around the nation.

Today, Garden Trends Inc has grown to be the parent company for agricultural brands including Harris Seeds, GardenTrends Wholesale, Ken-Bar, and HopsHarvester.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harris-seeds-will-continue-to-serve-home-gardeners-under-legacy-brand-301300086.html

SOURCE Harris Seeds

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
