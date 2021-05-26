Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

IDEXX Laboratories To Present At Stifel Conference And Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

WESTBROOK, Maine, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) - Get Report, a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, will participate in the Stifel Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10:00 am (EDT).

Individuals can access the live audio webcast of the presentation through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the presentation will be available via the same link.

2021 Virtual Investor Day

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. also announced today that it will host its 2021 virtual Investor Day on Thursday, August 12, 2021 beginning at 10:00 am (EDT). Details will be provided closer to the date of the event.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 9,300 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact: Investor Relations John Ravis 1-207-556-8155 investor-relations@idexx.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-laboratories-to-present-at-stifel-conference-and-announces-2021-virtual-investor-day-301300066.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idexx Laboratories#Poultry#Financial Innovation#Executive Vice President#Chief Information Officer#Stifel Conference#Westbrook#Idxx#Virtual Investor Day#Idexx Laboratories Inc#S P#Idexx Products#Veterinary Diagnostics#Pet Healthcare Innovation#Advanced Medical Care#Download Multimedia#Prnewswire#Chief Executive Officer#Chief Financial Officer#Human Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Lumen Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences | #cybersecurity | #conferences

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:. Maxine Moreau, president of mass markets, will present at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 26. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m. EDT. Shaun Andrews, executive vice president...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Analog Devices To Participate In NASDAQ Investor Conference

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company's Senior Vice President, Automotive, Communications and Aerospace, Greg Henderson, will speak at the NASDAQ 44 th Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The webcast for the conference may be accessed...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Viad Corp Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today that Steve Moster, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ellen Ingersoll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following virtual conferences in June 2021:. The Oppenheimer 21 st Annual Consumer Growth...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $575.00

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $575.00 and last traded at $573.41, with a volume of 1401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $566.66. A number of research analysts have recently weighed...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CORRECTED SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Select Bancorp, Inc. - SLCT

NEW YORK,, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Select Bancorp, Inc. ("SLCT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLCT) relating to its proposed merger with First Bancorp(NASDAQ: FBNC) and previously reported in error for First Bancorp under ticker (FBP) - Get Report. Under the terms of the agreement, SLCT shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of FBNC per share they own.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RM LAW Announces Investigation Of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("Hilton" or the "Company") (HGV) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you own shares of Hilton and...
Industryraleightimes.com

SusGlobal To Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

Presentation at 4:15 p.m. ET on Monday, June 14, 2021. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ('SusGlobal' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is pleased to announce that it will present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 4:15 pm Eastern Time.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Rritual Superfoods Announces ECRM European Virtual Conference Attendance

Company Sales Leaders Attend European Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements Program Connecting with International Retailers. VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual"or the "Company")(CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled several meetings with international retailers at the ECRM European Vitamins, Minerals, Herbals, Supplements Program. In attendance at the conference will be names such as Superdrug, Holland & Barret, Boots, Clicks, Stephenson's, BIPA Parfumerien, Ocean Healthcare, and Laboratories URGO among others.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations At The 16th Annual International Conference On Malignant Lymphoma

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that abstracts on camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) and ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) have been selected for presentation at the 16 th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML), which is being held virtually June 18-22, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Achieve Life Sciences to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Conference

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that the company will be participating in the LD Micro Invitational XI Conference, being held virtually from June 8-10, 2021. John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby To Present At The 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference

Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) - Get Report, will present at the 6 th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 pm ET. The virtual fireside chat will be livestreamed here: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1468742&tp_key=d24b20cb18 and a replay of the webcast will be available on investor.lemonade.com shortly after the event.
Glen Rock, NJPosted by
TheStreet

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. To Present In June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor Conference

Glen Rock, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB Market: RSPI) ("RespireRx" or the "Company"), a leader in the discovery and development of innovative and revolutionary treatments to combat diseases caused by disruption of neuronal signaling, is pleased to announce that the Company's senior management will participate in the following virtual investor conference in June 2021:
San Ramon, CAEurekAlert

CooperVision presents expansive ocular research during 2021 BCLA Virtual Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 8, 2021--CooperVision today announced its scientific research program for the 2021 British Contact Lens Association Virtual Clinical Conference and Exhibition, which begins Sunday, June 13. For the first time, the biennial event will be streamed live over the course of 30 hours, welcoming members of the global eye care community to experience and discuss the latest category advancements.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Power Integrations Management to Speak at Virtual Investor Conference

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan and Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s CEO and CFO, will participate in an online fireside chat at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10 at 8:20 a.m. Pacific time. A live webcast of the event will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.
Waltham, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Apellis Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in June:. Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8:00...