Elastic Introduces Native Microsoft Azure Integration, Fleet Server, And Enhanced APM Workflows In Elastic Observability

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces new features and updates across the Elastic Observability solution in its 7.13 release to streamline workflows in Microsoft Azure, simplify data integrations, and accelerate root cause analysis. Expanded capabilities include native integration in the Microsoft Azure console, the beta release of Fleet Server, and new troubleshooting views in Elastic APM.

Elastic is announcing an enhanced partnership with Microsoft, enabling users to find and deploy Elastic directly from the Azure console and natively integrate observability and security data from Azure services. In Elastic Observability, the new native Azure console integration allows customers to easily onboard logs and metrics from their Azure services. This includes both compute services, such as virtual machines and containers, and non-compute services, such as Azure SQL Database and Azure Data Factory. Users can easily configure their setups with tag-based filters to limit data collection to only specific resources.

Elastic also announces the beta release of Fleet Server, a new app in Kibana that allows practitioners to centrally manage an entire fleet of Elastic Agents. Fleet Server offers a distributed architecture for scalability and flexible deployment. It can be deployed either centrally or close to Elastic Agents. Together, the Azure console integration and Fleet Server significantly lower total cost of ownership and time to value for users of Elastic Observability.

New enhancements to the Elastic APM Service Overview page are now available with time comparison and enhanced APM service instance views, enabling users to further accelerate root cause analysis and lower mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR). The time comparison view allows users to quickly and directly compare current and historical behavior, while the scatterplot view displays instances by latency and load distribution to reveal instances that are behaving differently under load. An enhanced instance panel breaks down services by instance, providing per-instance metrics and trends to quickly identify which instances might be contributing to service issues.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what's new in Elastic Observability 7.13.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic's sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

