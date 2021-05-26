Cancel
Memorial Day's True Meaning: A Time For Americans To Honor And Remember Our Fallen Military Heroes

By PR Newswire
SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day weekend, USAA is bringing back its virtual Poppy Wall of Honor to give all Americans a unique opportunity to pause and remember more than 645,000 military service members who've given their lives for our country since World War I. According to a May 2020 University of Phoenix study, less than half of Americans (43%) understand the true meaning of Memorial Day, and many confuse it with Veterans Day, but the vast majority of Americans (83%) believe it's important to commemorate Memorial Day.

USAA, a financial services provider founded nearly 99 years ago to serve the military community and their families, created the digital Poppy Wall of Honor to offer Americans a chance to honor and remember the fallen. The virtual experience found at poppyinmemory.com offers an opportunity to dedicate a virtual poppy in honor of loved ones lost in service to our country. Additionally, the website offers information about the losses suffered in historic military conflicts, why the poppy has become a symbol of remembrance, and additional ways Americans can #HonorThroughAction this year. This is the second consecutive year USAA has sponsored the virtual experience due to the pandemic. Previously, USAA presented a physical Poppy Wall of Honor, temporarily installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 2018 and 2019.

"Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country," said Wayne Peacock, USAA President and CEO. "USAA is proud to demonstrate the day's significance, increase awareness of its meaning and provide actionable ways that Americans can honor and pay tribute."

This weekend, Americans will also see military veterans, athletes, entertainers and military supporters join USAA to #HonorThroughAction on social media by sharing what Memorial Day means to them. Following a successful debut on Snapchat last year, USAA returns with its augmented reality Snapchat Lens, a unique experience that brings USAA's Poppy Wall of Honor to life through the Snapchat app. The USAA lens will enable Snapchatters to dedicate a poppy to a fallen loved one using a digital version of the Poppy Wall of Honor.

To learn more about USAA's Memorial Day campaign, visit poppyinmemory.com.

About USAAThe USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to nearly 13 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable - and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Contact: external_communications@usaa.comUSAA on Twitter: @usaa

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorial-days-true-meaning-a-time-for-americans-to-honor-and-remember-our-fallen-military-heroes-301299310.html

SOURCE USAA

