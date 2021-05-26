Bernhard company takes battle against Barfield firm and employees to federal court

The standard of care required of owners or others in possession of real property, with regard to injuries caused by a fire, is the same as that applying to buildings generally. The Court of Appeals in two landmark cases implemented the standard of “reasonable care under the circumstances” toward all persons on property. Foreseeability is an integral part of any analysis under this standard. The status of the injured party may still impact the issue of what is “reasonable care.” As is required in all negligence cases, sufficient proof must be produced to show that the requisite duty of care was breached. A prima facie case of negligence can be seen in Sanders v. Bass, 235 A.D.2d 255 (1st Dep’t 1997), where a fire was caused in an apartment under renovation by one of several fans that had been left on and unattended over the weekend. Cf., e.g., Stanisz v. Tsimis, 96 A.D.2d 838; Horowitz v. Kevah Konner, 67 A.D.2d 38.