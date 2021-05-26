Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Bernhard company takes battle against Barfield firm and employees to federal court

By Stephanie Riegel
Baton Rouge Business Report
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown and Root Industrial Services is upping the ante in its legal battle against several of its former executives, engineers and the company they left BRIS to go work for—Fides Consulting, a subsidiary of CSRS created in late 2020 to work with Grön Fuels on its proposed $9.2 billion renewable diesel project at the Port of Baton Rouge.

www.businessreport.com
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
