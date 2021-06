1-Old Bridge (21-2) vs. 4-St. Peter’s Prep (18-7) Old Bridge: 2019 (won state championship) St. Peter’s Prep: 2011 (lost in semifinals) It was a legendary opening set between Old Bridge and Christian Brothers in the Central Jersey final. A total of 70 points were put up on the board before the Knights took it 36-34 and eventually moved on to a 25-18 win in the second set. It was a complete team effort. Pavlo Chernyshov had a team-high eight kills and Brian Snook and Aaron LaPlaca combined for 11 more.