3-vehicle crash injured 8 people on Highway 101 near Johnson Drive (Ventura County, CA)

On Tuesday morning, eight people received injuries following a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 101 near Johnson Drive.

As per reports, the Ventura County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene at 7:50 a.m. The multi-vehicle pile-up occurred on northbound Highway 101 near Johnson Drive. Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department said that the wreck involved three vehicles and these vehicles sustained heavy damages while the crash caused injuries to 8 people.

The crash resulted in the closure of the left lane on northbound Highway 101. The authorities confirmed that a gray sedan with major rear damage and a pickup truck with moderate front-end damage closed down the lanes at 7:59 a.m. As of now, the authorities haven’t provided any details regarding the third vehicle. The wreck caused traffic delays on the northbound 101 with stop-and-go traffic to Rice Avenue at 9:00 a.m.

The incident is under active investigation.

May 26, 2021