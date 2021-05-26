Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Community Health Systems To Participate In The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) - Get Report today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held June 1 - 4, 2021.

The investor presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, 9:30 a.m. Central time, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 84 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CYH." More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005206/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Systems#Health Care#Management Systems#Community Management#Cyh#Company#Businesswire Com#Investor Relations#Hospitals#Report Today#Headquarters#Investors#Acute Care#United States#Audio#Link#Www Chs Net#Country#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Press

TriNet to Participate at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

DUBLIN, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, and Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:20 am PT (11:20 am ET).
Aurora, COdenverurbanspectrum.com

Healthcare System Faces Mistrust and Equity Issues in Effort to Vaccinate Communities of Color

Healthcare System Faces Mistrust and Equity Issues in Effort to Vaccinate Communities of Color. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the pandemic has particularly impacted communities of color. Latinx communities are two times more likely to contract COVID-19 and three times more likely to be hospitalized for the virus compared to non-Latinx white communities. Black communities are 2.8 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to non-Latinx white communities. Native Americans are 3.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than non-Latinx white communities.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

NetApp To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor/Technology Conferences

NetApp (NTAP) - Get Report, a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate virtually in fireside chats at the following conferences:. Cowen TMT conferenceKris Newton, VP, investor relationsJune 3, 202110:50 - 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time. Evercore TMT ConferenceLance Berger, director, investor relationsJune 8, 202111:00 -...
Goshen, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Goshen Health Offers Healthcare Webinar On Embracing Virtual Visits

GOSHEN – Advancements in healthcare are constantly evolving to provide better patient experiences and health outcomes. The COVID-19 pandemic magnified the importance and many valuable benefits of telemedicine, according to a news release from Goshen Health. There can be some hesitancy and uncertainly when it comes to meeting with your...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that members of management will participate in the virtual 2021 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 and will present at the 2021 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 am (eastern time).
IndustryPosted by
The Press

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Virtual Participation At The UBS Global Industrials And Transporation Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate virtually in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Simpson is scheduled to present virtually at 1:00 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.
Businessrismedia.com

Rocket Companies Participating in Global Tech Conference

Rocket Companies, Inc., recently announced that vice chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference. The conversation will begin at 10:45 a.m. EST on Thurs., June 10, 2021. A live audio webcast of the event...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Ameresco To Participate At Upcoming June Conferences

Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - Get Report, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:. On June 3, 2021, Ameresco's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the William...
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

HEALTHdrum’s Digital Health Platform Challenges Sick Healthcare System

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – HEALTHdrum.com LLC, a Boca Raton healthcare technology company, announced today the launch of their cost-transparent healthcare marketplace platform for cash price, routine office-based or outpatient care. The platform allows buyers (consumers) of healthcare services to connect directly with sellers (providers) of care with costs that are often less than insurance-based pricing.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Semler To Participate In The Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that its chief executive officer, Doug Murphy-Chutorian, and chief marketing officer, Dennis Rosenberg, will present a company overview at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, at 12:00 pm ET.
Health Servicesaithority.com

SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium Expands Healthcare Access To Native Alaskan Communities With Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience

Physicians In Family Medicine Deploy Nuance Dax To Increase Access To Patient Care. Nuance Communications, Inc, announced that SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) has deployed the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) solution to expand access to healthcare services. SEARHC physicians in Juneau and Sitka using Nuance DAX are reducing the time needed to complete clinical documentation and increasing their ability to see more patients each day.
MarketsZacks.com

Community Health (CYH) Soars 111% YTD: More Room to Run?

CYH - Free Report) has been in investors’ good books on the back of its strategic initiatives, divestitures and cost-reduction efforts. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have skyrocketed 111% year to date compared with its industry’s growth of 26.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Health systems mandating vaccinations for healthcare workers

The number of hospitals and health systems requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow amid efforts to end the pandemic. Here are the healthcare systems that have announced mandates:. The University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore will require COVID-19 vaccination for those at the manager level and above...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Excelera Network Welcomes BJC HealthCare

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BJC HealthCare has entered an agreement with Excelera®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shields Health Solutions and the company behind the Excelera Network, making it the first Excelera Network member in Missouri. Excelera specializes in improving complex patient care through expanded access to limited distribution drugs (LLDs) and optimizing participants' existing specialty pharmacies to broaden its services to patients.