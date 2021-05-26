Panini America And Funko Introduce New Collectible For Sports Enthusiasts, Funko Pop! Trading Card

IRVING, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panini America, the world's largest licensed sports and entertainment collectibles company and Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company announced a new Pop! product line, Funko Pop! Trading Card that will extend across multiple sports later this year. The initial series will feature six NBA players and six NFL players and will hit retail shelves in time for the holiday shopping season.

The introduction of Funko Pop! Trading Card will incorporate Panini's globally popular Prizm trading card brand for both the NBA and NFL. Similar to the very popular Pop! Albums and Pop! Comic Covers, Pop! Trading Card will feature the Panini Prizm trading card art packaged together in a protective case that can be hung on a wall. The Pop! Vinyl figure will replicate the poses from the player imagery from their respective Prizm trading cards.

"We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Funko, the success of our Panini trading cards in the collectible space along with the success that Funko is experiencing in the vinyl figure collectibles space, makes this the ideal collaboration for sports fans and consumers," said Jason Howarth, Vice President of Marketing of Panini America.

"This is the perfect union of two amazing collector bases," said Funko Manager of Brand Licensing, Matt Lattier. "The strength of what Panini is doing in the trading card space and Funko's passionate fan base provides trading card and Pop! collectors the opportunity to display their fandom in a unique way."

Fans can follow @originalfunko and @paniniamerica for more updates on launch timing and retail availability.

ABOUT PANINIThe Panini Group, established 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, FIFA, UFC, MLBPA, NASCAR, College, Disney, Epic Games and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

ABOUT FUNKOHeadquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://www.funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

