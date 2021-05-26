Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panini America And Funko Introduce New Collectible For Sports Enthusiasts, Funko Pop! Trading Card

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

IRVING, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panini America, the world's largest licensed sports and entertainment collectibles company and Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company announced a new Pop! product line, Funko Pop! Trading Card that will extend across multiple sports later this year. The initial series will feature six NBA players and six NFL players and will hit retail shelves in time for the holiday shopping season.

The introduction of Funko Pop! Trading Card will incorporate Panini's globally popular Prizm trading card brand for both the NBA and NFL. Similar to the very popular Pop! Albums and Pop! Comic Covers, Pop! Trading Card will feature the Panini Prizm trading card art packaged together in a protective case that can be hung on a wall. The Pop! Vinyl figure will replicate the poses from the player imagery from their respective Prizm trading cards.

"We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Funko, the success of our Panini trading cards in the collectible space along with the success that Funko is experiencing in the vinyl figure collectibles space, makes this the ideal collaboration for sports fans and consumers," said Jason Howarth, Vice President of Marketing of Panini America.

"This is the perfect union of two amazing collector bases," said Funko Manager of Brand Licensing, Matt Lattier. "The strength of what Panini is doing in the trading card space and Funko's passionate fan base provides trading card and Pop! collectors the opportunity to display their fandom in a unique way."

Fans can follow @originalfunko and @paniniamerica for more updates on launch timing and retail availability.

ABOUT PANINIThe Panini Group, established 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, FIFA, UFC, MLBPA, NASCAR, College, Disney, Epic Games and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

ABOUT FUNKOHeadquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://www.funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

Media Contact:

Tracy Hackler, Panini America214-552-3475 thackler@paniniamerica.net

Jessica Piha-Grafstein, Funko jessicap@funko.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panini-america-and-funko-introduce-new-collectible-for-sports-enthusiasts-funko-pop-trading-card-301300063.html

SOURCE Panini America

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#New Pop#Collectibles#Popular Entertainment#Popular Products#Sports Entertainment#Irving#Fnko#Nba#Prizm#Brand Licensing#Originalfunko#Paniniamerica#Nflpa#Nbpa#Ufc#Mlbpa#College#Originalfunko#Paninithe Panini Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Youtube
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLtoynews-online.biz

Stateside | Panini America to launch Funko Pop! Trading Card collection

Collectables giants Funko and Panini America are witnessing their worlds collide, as the pair come together to launch a new Pop! product line, Funko Pop! Trading Card collection that will span multiple sports. Launching later this year, the initial series will feature six NBA players and six NFL players, hitting...
Video Gamescardboardconnection.com

Funko Pop Game Covers Figures

Tying in the strong fanbase for video games with Pop! collectors, the Funko Pop Game Covers line is an homage to popular video game covers. Funko Pop Game Covers takes the video game's cover image and puts the vinyl spin on it. The end result is a Pop! figure that mimics the classic image in your mind while playing the game in question for hours.
Video GamesComicBook

Dead by Daylight Funko Pops Are Coming

Dead by Daylight will be one of the latest pop culture properties to get its own line of Funko Pop collectibles according to the game’s creators. Behaviour Interactive dropped the news about the Funko plans during the game’s big anniversary stream, but considering how many people probably tuned in to see what the Resident Evil content would look like and didn’t stick around for the full event, there’s a good chance viewers may have overlooked the Funko news.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Office Funko Pops Are Ready for Funkoween

Funko's week-long Funkoween event concludes today, May 28th, with a final round of Halloween-themed Pop figures. So far, the Funkoween lineup has included many Funko fan-favorite franchises like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney, DC, and Marvel. Now you can add The Office to that list. The Office Funkoween Pop figure...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panini partners with Funko to bring some nasty heat for collectors

Soon enough, two giants in the collectible industry will collide to give birth to something every basketball fan will love. In an announcement released last week, Panini America and Funko Pop are going to join forces to come up with a product featuring the former’s Prizm brand. Dubbed as Funko Pop Trading Card, the upcoming retail release highlights a vinyl figure modeled after a popular athlete’s Prizm sports card.
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Dungeons & Dragons Count Zarovich and Mimic Funko Pops Revealed

Funko Funkoween has been filled with some amazing Pop reveals with new releases for a variety of franchises. One of the coolest Pop reveals have been for Dungeons & Dragons, with two new additions to the line. One thing that stands out about these collectibles is that each figure includes a unique D20 dice. It is not uncommon for Funko to include extra accessories into their Pop figures as they have been recently adding Pop Pins with special figures. Adding a D20 dice to Dungeons & Dragons Pops is very on-brand for the franchise and perfect for fans of the series. The new Funkoween reveals include Count Strahd von Zarovich and a Mimic!
Minoritiesgopride.com

Funko teams with It Gets Better Project for Pride Pop! collectibles

Funko and Disney are teaming up as a benefit for an LGBT youth organization, It Gets Better Project. Officially licensed Disney characters—classics like Mickey and Minnie, Pixar faves Stitch and Wall-E, Marvel's Deadpool, Star Wars' BB-8 and Stormtrooper, and Bob's Burgers' Tina Belcher—will get the Pop! treatment. Funko Pop! merchandise...
Lifestylebelloflostsouls.net

D&D: There’s Something Suspicious About This New Funko Pop

Funko’s Funkoween showcase has revealed two new D&D Funko Pops, Strahd and a “Minsc and Boo” that doesn’t seem quite right…. It’s a frightfully festive Funkoween with the reveal of two new D&D themed Funko Pop miniatures. None other than the illustrious Count Strahd von Zarovich and a masquerading Mimic, masked as Minsc and Boo. Both of these new Funkos come with a collectible d20, as well as their own unique look–check ’em out for yourself.
ShoppingPosted by
FanSided

New Star Wars: Retro Series Funko Pops! arriving in August

New Star Wars Funko Pops! are arriving this summer, and this time they are taking a retro twist! The four Target Exclusive Funko Pops! are part of a Star Wars: Retro Series that fans must see to believe!. Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, and a stormtrooper sold at $8.99 each...
Shoppingjedinews.com

Funko Debuts New Target Exclusive Retro Pop! Series

Funko announce a new range of Retro Pop! Vinyl figures available as Target exclusives, and the first wave includes Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, and Stormtrooper with retro-inspired comic book paint jobs, in new collector centric black packaging. Happy hunting!
ShoppingSheKnows

Amazon’s Exclusive Funko Pop! Disney Toys Are Available for Pre-Order & Selling Out Fast

Despite being around for years, there are some classic toys that just never go out of style. Case in point: Funko Pop! toys. Funko pop! toys are iconic, to say the least, and are enjoyed by people of all generations. Not only do the toys have such fun designs, but they’re also super collectible. If you’re a mega Funko Pop! fan, you’re surely not alone. So when we saw that Amazon was selling exclusive Disney toys from the brand online, we knew we couldn’t afford to pass these up.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Collecting Panini’s Euro 2020 stickers is a perfect accompaniment to watching the tournament

Part of the culture of being a soccer fan is immersing yourself in the sport — everything from your favorite soccer kits, as well as picking up the must-read books and watching the recommended films and documentaries. Delving deeper into the fandom, there are soccer collectibles. And when it comes to a year of a major tournament, for example Euro 2020, a really enjoyable way to complement your tournament-watching experience is to dive into collecting the official Euro 2020 soccer stickers.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Celebrate Sonic's 30th With This Classic Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Funko Pop

It's the blue blur's 30th anniversary this year and Sega has a stack of games and merchandise lined up for release. In addition to all of these products, a Funko Pop version of classic Sonic from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been revealed. It's a GameStop and EB Games exclusive, and pre-orders are now live for $14.99 USD.
Shoppinggoodmenproject.com

Look at These Nightmare Before Xmas Funkoween Funko Pops

Nightmare Before Christmas is a well done film. Over the years fans of all ages have enjoyed watching it. Funko has made many Funko Pops of characters from this film and fans are always eager to add them to their collection. At Funkoween more Nightmare Before Xmas items got announced and here is what I thought of them.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Funko Debuts New Pops For The Upcoming Marvel Disney+ Series: Loki

We are just days away from seeing the return of Loki on the screen with the newest Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Loki. In Avengers: Infinity War, our version of the God of Mischief died while trying to take on Thanos. However, with the Avengers message with time-trace in Avengers: Endgame, Loki's path has changed as he escapes his custody after the Battle of New York in The Avengers. I'm sure this series will answer a lot of our questions as well as give us new mysteries about the MCU. To prepare fans for the premiere of the series, Funko has revealed the first wave of Pop Vinyls for Loki. Two Pops have been revealed in this wave, and I can expect more Pops will be revealed in the coming weeks on Marvel Mondays. The God of Mischief himself is in the wave along with TVA (Time Variance Authority) agent Mobius. Check out both character molds below with the official glams from Funko.
MinoritiesPosted by
geekspin

Funko’s 2021 Pride Pop! collection includes Deadpool, Mickey Mouse, and Stitch

Funko has launched a new collection of Pride Pop! vinyl figures in time for this year’s Pride Month. Like the toy maker’s 2020 Pride Pop! collection, the 2021 lineup is comprised of rainbow-colored vinyl figures, including Marvel’s antihero Deadpool, Bob’s Burgers character Tina Belcher, Star Wars’ BB-8 and Stormtrooper, Disney/Pixar’s Wall-E, and Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Stitch. Each figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.