DEP Kicks Off Summer Season By Welcoming The Public To Enjoy The Outdoors At State Parks And Forests

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey’s state parks, forests, recreation areas and historic sites are gearing up to expand camping amenities and offer numerous outdoor educational programs ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Acting Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Acting Commissioner LaTourette visited Lake Hopatcong today to announce the summer...

