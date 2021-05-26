Cancel
WestJet And Indigenous Tourism Association Of Canada (ITAC) Roll Out Support For Indigenous Tourism Businesses

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

TREATY 7 TERRITORY AND HOMELAND OF THE METIS, CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet and the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) are providing nine, $10,000 grants to Indigenous tourism businesses across Canada that have been devastated by the shutdown of the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants were originally earmarked through the WestJet/ITAC strategic national partnership , signed in November 2019.

The recipients of these grants were given the news in March 2021 and their reactions were captured in a new WestJet/ITAC video, WestJet & ITAC: supporting Indigenous tourism in Canada . The Indigenous tourism businesses that received the grants will be spotlighted on WestJet's social channels and its newsroom over the next year.

"We are pleased to be able to support these Indigenous businesses as they work their way to recovery," said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice President. "WestJet is a proud partner of ITAC, and is committed to advancing reconciliation by growing opportunities for indigenous entrepreneurs and sharing with the global travel industry the importance of Indigenous tourism, a unique, important and developing sector of Canadian tourism."

"WestJet has been an amazing partner for ITAC and a true advocate for Indigenous tourism in Canada, championing and collaborating on marketing campaigns, which provide much needed support to Indigenous tourism businesses during this difficult time," says Keith Henry, President and CEO of ITAC. "WestJet has effectively engaged with Indigenous tourism businesses and communities and fully understands the importance of reconciliation and the layered, but necessary, path to achieve it."

The WestJet/ITAC strategic national partnership is a three-year commitment that outlines how the airline will foster opportunities for Indigenous tourism by showcasing Indigenous People's culture and history while bringing global audiences to take part in Indigenous tourism experiences.

This summer, WestJet and ITAC are encouraging Canadians to support local tourism organizations, including local Indigenous tourism businesses from coast to coast to coast, while following all public health and safety guidelines. Destination Canada has stated that if Canadians shift two-thirds of their planned spend on international leisure travel towards domestic tourism, it will make up for the estimated $19 billion shortfall currently facing our visitor economy and will help sustain 150,000 jobs while accelerating recovery by one year.

"The situation facing the travel and tourism industry overall has been devastating," continued Avery. "We encourage Canadians to support Indigenous businesses in their communities and across the country when it is safe to do so."

Recipients of the 2020/2021 WestJet/ITAC grants:

Feast Café Bistro: Winnipeg, Manitoba Moonstone Creation: Calgary, Alberta Talaysay Tours: Vancouver, British Columbia Moccasin Trails: Kamloops, British Columbia Indigenous World Winery: Kelowna, British Columbia North Star Adventures: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories Aurora Village: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories Indigenous Experiences: Gatineau, Quebec Miqmak Catering Indigenous Kitchen: Roxboro, Quebec

For more information about the nine recipients, please visit: www.westjet.com/en-ca/best-of-travel/indigenous-travel.

For more information about indigenous experiences across the country: visit http://www.destinationindigenous.ca/

About the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada The Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) is a national non-profit Indigenous tourism industry organization established in 2015. ITAC is the lead organization tasked with growing and promoting the Indigenous tourism industry across the country. Inspired by a vision for a thriving Indigenous tourism economy sharing authentic, memorable and enriching experiences, ITAC develops relationships with groups and regions with similar mandates to enable collective support, product development, promotion and marketing of authentic Indigenous tourism businesses in a respectful protocol.

For more information about Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, please visit: DestinationIndigenous.ca Facebook.com/DestinationIndigenous Twitter.com/CAN_Indigenous Instagram.com/DestinationIndigenous YouTube.com/DestinationIndigenous

About WestJet In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. Starting with 250 employees, five destinations and three aircraft, by 2019 the airline had grown to 14,000 employees, 180 aircraft and served more than 100 destinations in 23 countries.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com . Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/ Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

Recent recognition includes: 2021 Five Star Major Airline (APEX) 2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty) 2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Related
Worldnewagebd.net

Tourism business reopening demand iterated

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh on Thursday iterated its demand that the government should reopen tourism business and allow visitors to the attractive spots to save lives of 45,000 people involved in the tourism service sector. The association’s four other demands include declaration of an incentive package for 787 tour...
PoliticsBusiness Insider

Minister Murray releases Canada's Digital Government Strategy

CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to providing Canadians with the online service experience they expect in a digital age. Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government, released the Digital Government Strategy, "Secure, Reliable and Easy to Access: Transforming your Experience with the Government of Canada." This is the first iteration of a strategy detailing the work underway to modernize the digital capabilities of the federal government to deliver quality digital services to Canadians.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

The CBSA Launches Investigations Into Container Chassis From China

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is launching two investigations to determine whether container chassis from China are being sold at unfair prices in Canada and whether these goods are being subsidized. The investigations are the result of a...
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Infrastructure Canada And Community Foundations Of Canada Announce Support For Vancouver Communities Under The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada makes progress in the fight against COVID-19, Canadians are eager to return to the activities that they enjoy and access the services they need. To keep residents safe and healthy, support economic recovery, create jobs and build vibrant, resilient communities, local governments and community partners across the country are implementing creative ways to improve people's quality of life now and following the pandemic.
Societythebeaumontnews.ca

Action desperately needed in support of Indigenous communities

The report of 215 unmarked graves discovered by ground penetrating radar at the Kamloops residential school sent shockwaves across the world late last month. Flags across the country were lowered to half-mast in honour of the children lost. The City of Fort Saskatchewan lowered its flags until June 8, for a total of 215 hours–one hour for each child.
Businesswoodworkingnetwork.com

Muskoka Cabinet receives $625,000 government investment

ALFRED, Ont. - Muskoka Cabinet Co. will receive a $625,000 investment from FedDev Ontario to support the residential cabinetry manufacturer's technology improvements. The news was announced June 10 by Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario), along with Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Government of Canada supports agri-food innovation in rural Manitoba with investment in Prairie Fava

Over $1 million in federal funding to support agri-food innovation in Western Canada. WINNIPEG, MB, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The global agri-food market is highly competitive and filled with new opportunities. Canadians have continuously risen to these opportunities and led the development of innovative products and technologies to ensure maximum sector growth, while receiving international recognition as a leader in agri-food production.
Jobsihtoday.ca

Canada supports rapid housing in Wôlinak

Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to the recovery of communities in Québec. Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice – Champlain, announced details of a $900 000 investment through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the immediate construction of six units of affordable modular housing for the Abenaki of Wôlinak First Nation in Québec.
Honolulu, HIWest Hawaii Today

Tourism officials call for more sustainable industry

HONOLULU — As people flock back to Hawaii after more than a year of pandemic travel restrictions, some industry experts are calling for more environmentally responsible and sustainable forms of tourism. Crowded neighborhoods, highways and beaches have renewed calls for changes in the tourism industry, Hawaii Public Radio reported Wednesday.
Ogdensburg, NYwwnytv.com

Border tourism

Ogdensburg seeks prime riverfront property currently owned by the state WWNY. Canada looks at possible multi-phase approach to reopening WWNY. Ogdensburg on a tight sales tax deadline as state legislature adjournment looms WWNY. Updated: 12 hours ago. VOD Recordings. Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs...
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Launches Call For Applications For Own-Source Revenue In Indigenous Communities Initiative

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities have taken actions to protect their communities and have shut down or reduced operations, resulting in declines in their own-source revenue. In responding to partners' calls for support to address these declines, and to continue supporting communities that provide core programs and important services, the Government of Canada created the Own-Source Revenue in Indigenous Communities Initiative.
Travelprinceedwardisland.ca

New incentive to support PEI tourism accommodations

The provincial government, together with the Hotel Association of PEI and Food Island Partnership, launched a new gift card incentive program to support tourism accommodation operators and the industry. For each consecutive two-night stay, guests at a qualifying PEI accommodation will receive a $100 Canada’s Food Island gift card upon...
Lifestyletraveldailymedia.com

Oyo, Airbnb, EaseMyTrip and Yatra come together to launch CHATT

The COVID-19 pandemic has exerted a tremendous impact on the tourism, hospitality and technology industry worldwide. Last year, inspired by the feedback from India’s small hotels, independent hosts and travel operators, leading players of the industry such as Airbnb, EaseMyTrip, OYO and Yatra started to discuss how interests of and challenges faced by these new age entrepreneurs building travel businesses beyond tier-1 cities of India, could also become an inclusive part of thought leadership and advocacy for the industry.
TravelTravelPulse

Travel and Tourism Roundtable: Time for a Canada Reopening Plan

The Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable says it's time for Canada to come up with a clear reopening plan. The group said in a statement that it acknowledges the federal government's decision to remove the mandatory hotel quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadians and reduce quarantine upon the results of an arrivals test as an important first step in the right direction, "but additional policy changes are needed to support the recovery of the industry," the group said in a statement issued today (June 9)."
EconomyBusiness Insider

Canada and FCM invest in asset management in New Brunswick communities

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - As we continue to adapt to the new physical, social, and economic realities presented by COVID-19, all orders of government are working together to ensure the safety and well-being of Canadians. This includes providing local communities with tools and support for evidence-based decision-making that will help them plan a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for everyone.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Minister Ng Highlights Government Investment In Venture Capital At The Canadian Venture Capital And Private Equity Association's Invest Canada Conference

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - A strong and vibrant venture capital (VC) ecosystem is critical for innovation and scaling up in Canada, which will be crucial to our long-term growth and competitiveness. This ecosystem provides businesses with financial support and advisory services they need to scale up and grow their business, bringing made-in- Canada products and innovations to the world while anchoring their success in Canada.
LifestyleSKIFT

Canada’s Tourism Leaders Push U.S. Border Reopening

Canada’s draconian restrictions will likely ease in the coming weeks, but what they’ll consist of and whether a clear reopening plan will come as fast as tourism officials want remain unclear. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Just two...
AmericasThe Independent

How Thousands of Indigenous Children Vanished in Canada

The announcement last month that the remains of 215 Indigenous children had been found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School left the nation reeling. Flags throughout Canada were put at half-staff and impromptu memorials consisting of children’s moccasins or shoes, often marked with “215,” have sprouted, including one in front of Canada’s Parliament building here.
Americasairdrietoday.com

Canadian Bar Association urges firms to hire more Indigenous lawyers

The first Indigenous head of the Canadian Bar Association was a law school student in his mid-20s when he met his grandfather and learned he'd survived a "horrible" existence at a residential school in Saskatchewan. Brad Regehr said much of the trauma Jean-Marie Bear endured at the Sturgeon Landing Residential...
Worldwetaskiwintimes.com

Supporting Canadian tourism this summer

As provinces across the country begin to slowly re-open, there is a sense of excitement and hope for the summer ahead. After more than a year of economic hardships, shutdowns and uncertainty during the pandemic, businesses and sectors, vital to Canada’s post-pandemic recovery, are beginning to re-open and are looking forward to a return to normal one day soon. One sector that was hit hard, like so many during the pandemic, was the tourism industry. The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) recently hosted Tourism Week across the country and highlighted the important role tourism, particularly domestic tourism, will have in helping Canada get back on its feet.