Global Pea Protein Market Report 2021-2028: Meat Substitutes, Bakery Goods, Dietary Supplements & Beverages

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pea Protein Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Form; By Application; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pea protein market size is expected to reach USD 519.0 million by 2028 In 2020, the pea protein isolates market segment had the largest market share. Its wide application in varied industry such as a texturizing agent in meat products, owing to its high solubility, water-binding properties, good amino acid, and excellent emulsification properties.Increasing concerns over gluten-related disorders in developed countries are the most pivotal factors contributing to the segment's market growth. Moreover, expansion of sports nutrition in developed countries such as Germany, the UK, and the US. likely to boost the segment's market growth.The pea protein concentrates market segment is projected to register a lucrative market growth rate over the study period. Concentrates are made by separating the protein of pea seeds from fiber and starch. The products are used as sports supplement as it possesses good emulsification and digestible properties.Pea protein concentrates are mostly used in cakes to provide dry texture and ample flavoring properties. A robust manufacturing base in developed countries such as UK, Germany, and France with proximity to equipment manufacturers and easy access to raw materials is projected to increase the market demand for concentrates in the coming future.The market segment is also flooded with innovative product launches, such as, in January 2019, Safe Fair Foods, introduced allergy-free pea protein chips. These gluten-free, protein chips are free from, presently known eight allergens present in the pea protein. This new product development and partnership between buyers and manufacturers likely to engage the market players over the next few years. Market players operating in the pea protein industry include

  • Burcon Nutrascience
  • Roquette Freres
  • The Scoular Company
  • Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
  • Nutri-Pea Limited
  • Ingredion, Inc.
  • Axiom Foods, Inc.
  • Sotexpro SA
  • DuPont
  • Shandong Jianyuan Group
  • Yantai Oriental Protein Tech, Co. Ltd.
  • Puris Protein LLC
  • Fenchem Inc.
  • Martin & Pleasance
  • The Green Labs LLC

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Research Methodology 4. Pea Protein Market Insights 5. Pea Protein Market Assessment by Product5.1. Key Findings5.2. Introduction5.3. Concentrates5.4. Isolates5.5. Textured5.6. Hydrolyzed5.7. HMEC/HMMA 6. Global Pea Protein Market, by Form6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.3. Dry6.4. Liquid 7. Pea Protein Market Assessment by Application7.1. Key Findings7.2. Introduction7.3. Meat Substitutes7.4. Bakery Goods7.5. Dietary Supplements7.6. Beverages7.7. Others 8. Pea Protein Market Assessment by Geography 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/ExhibitionsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qe9oia

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pea-protein-market-report-2021-2028-meat-substitutes-bakery-goods-dietary-supplements--beverages-301300001.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

