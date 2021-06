Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, countless businesses have closed their doors for good, from beloved retail chains to movie theaters to popular restaurants. And while there may be hope on the horizon for some businesses as foot traffic picks up and the economy rebounds, not all companies will weather the storm. Now, yet another national chain is making some tough decisions about its future, announcing plans to shutter over 100 stores. Read on to discover if a store near you may be affected.