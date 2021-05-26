Cancel
LG ELECTRONICS AND SENSE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION ON AI-DRIVEN HOME SOLAR AND USAGE MONITORING

altenergymag.com
 17 days ago

LG Solar and the Sense Solar Home Energy Monitor Provide Solar Output Data, Detailed Home Energy Usage, Costs; Embedded Advanced Metering Data Transmits Wirelessly to Smartphone. LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., May 26, 2021 - A leader in renewable energy, LG Electronics announced today its collaboration with Sense, the leading provider of home...

www.altenergymag.com
