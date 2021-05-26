Cancel
Camera gives researchers more data on laser powder bed fusion melt-pool behavior

By Leslie Langnau
Design World Network
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal parts manufactured using Laser Powder Bed Fusion or “L-PBF” find application in aerospace and medical industries. L-PBF is used to produce complex geometries directly from a CAD model. However, L-PBF is known to produce parts with porosity issues. To meet stringent safety and certification requirements, researchers at Flanders Make, a manufacturing science center in Lommel, Belgium, used the Mikrotron EoSens 3CL three-megapixel camera to gain a better understanding of melt-pool behavior and stability during processing.

