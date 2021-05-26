Camera gives researchers more data on laser powder bed fusion melt-pool behavior

In order to predict the more accurate shape information of the melt pool in Selective Laser Melting (SLM), a new finite element temperature field simulations model is proposed. The simulations use a new heat source model that takes into account the influence of the powder layout, the surface of the substrate and the changes in the thickness of the powder layer after fusion on the energy distribution. In order to construct this new heat source model, firstly an improved optimization method based on the gradient descent and the univariate search technique is proposed to simulate the powder layout, and then the laser beam propagation between the powder and the surface of the substrate is tracked and recorded to obtain the energy distribution. Finally, according to the distribution of laser energy between the powder layer and the surface of the substrate, the heat source model is divided into two parts: one is the surface of substrate heat source model being the Gaussian distribution, the other one is the powder layer heat source model-satisfying the Gaussian distribution on the horizontal plane, changes in the depth direction according to the functional relationship obtained by the fitting. In addition, the thickness change of the powder layer after fusion is analyzed, and is taken into account in the heat source model. The powder simulation results are compared with the powder scattering experiment results to verify the effectiveness of the powder model. Comparing the temperature field simulation with the experiment, the results show that the predicted molten pool width relative error is 6.4%, and the connect width error is 9.6%, which has better accuracy and verifies the validity of the temperature field simulation model.