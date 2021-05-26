Cancel
Scottsboro, AL

Governor Ivey approves bill to increase boat license fees by $5

By Stefante Randall WAFF
wtvy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will raise boat license fees by $5. Registering a boat costs anywhere between $25 to $75 depending on the size of the vessel. Now, that fee will go up by $5 due to a new bill signed by...

www.wtvy.com
