Former nurse who stole fentanyl used in surgeries sentenced

BOSTON – A Lawrence man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for distributing and possessing fentanyl. Yunior Darismir Prandys Torres, 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to five years in prison and five years of supervised release. In October 2020, Torres pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, aiding and abetting.