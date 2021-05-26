Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Former nurse who stole fentanyl used in surgeries sentenced

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA former Connecticut nurse who stole fentanyl from patients undergoing surgeries and substituted it with saline has been sentenced to four weekends in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Janet C. Hall also sentenced Donna Monticone, 49, to three months of home confinement and three years of supervised release on Tuesday. Monticone, of Oxford, pleaded guilty in March to one count of tampering with a consumer product.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Drugs#Consumer Product#Home Confinement#District Court#Oxford#The New Haven Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Lawrence Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Offenses

BOSTON – A Lawrence man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for distributing and possessing fentanyl. Yunior Darismir Prandys Torres, 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to five years in prison and five years of supervised release. In October 2020, Torres pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, aiding and abetting.
Augusta, GAmcduffieprogress.com

Former office manager sentenced for embezzlement

A Gibson woman, who admitted to stealing more than half a million dollars from her employer in Augusta, was sentenced Monday to 33 months in federal prison. She must voluntarily surrender on Monday, Aug. 16, by 2 p.m. Shirley Ann Taylor, 65, plead guilty to the information filed in court charging her with the nine counts of wire fraud. There is no parole in the federal system.
Hazleton, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Hazleton Man Sentenced To 130 Months’ Imprisonment For His Role In A Conspiracy To Distribute Fentanyl And Methamphetamine

SCRANTON—The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Manual Luna-Batista, 39, of Hazleton, Luzerne County was sentenced on Thursday, June 10, 2021 to 130 months’ imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani for conspiring to possess and distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to...
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Former CPA sentenced for Ponzi scheme

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A one-time certified public accountant in south-central Missouri has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for conducting a Ponzi scheme that swindled millions of dollars from dozens of victims. Douglas Richardson, 47, of Lebanon, was sentenced Thursday in Springfield’s federal court to...
Lenexa, KSPosted by
JC Post

Former KUMC employee sentenced for stealing $556K

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – Michael Tae Kim Ahlers, 50, of Lenexa, Kansas, was sentenced to two years in prison after stealing more than $556,000 from his former employer, the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC), as well as from KUMC Research Institute and from KU Endowment, according to the United State's Attorney.
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Ex-home care nurse sentenced for falsifying time sheets

A home care nurse was sentenced Monday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns to three years probation and 75 hours of community service following her guilty plea in February to fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said 40-year-old Wendi Jo Oliver...
Albany, NYhealthleadersmedia.com

Albany Medical to pay $90,000 to a group of former nurses

Albany Medical Center will pay $90,000 to a group of former nurses, thanks to New York Attorney General Letitia James. According to the AG’s office, Albany Med unlawfully included a repayment fee clause in employment contracts for nurses recruited from foreign countries, most from the Philippines. #1 — 'COVID arm'...
Sussex County, NJwrnjradio.com

Man sentenced to probation for possession of fentanyl in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A New York man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to fentanyl possession, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis Koch. Jason Cuttler, 27, of Port Jervis was sentenced before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi, J.S.C., at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton on June 10, Koch said.
Pittston, PAwcexaminer.com

Former PA band director sentenced

The former band director for the Pittston Area School District was deemed a sexually violent predator and sentenced Thursday to seven to 14 years in state prison for engaging in sexual conduct as well as inappropriate games and dares with nine boys.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Pacific Beach Resident Sentenced to 15 Years for Distributing Fentanyl that Caused Two Overdoses, One of Them Fatal

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – June 25, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Pacific Beach resident Maya Kol was sentenced in federal court today to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl powder that caused the death of one man and sent another to the hospital over Labor Day weekend in September 2018. Two other men—including the source of Kol’s fentanyl—also fatally overdosed that weekend from the same batch of fentanyl powder, which was misrepresented as cocaine when it was sold to users, including the victims.
New Rochelle, NYdailyvoice.com

New Rochelle Doctor Sentenced For Pushing Fentanyl For Drug Company

A Westchester doctor who practiced in Manhattan has been sentenced to five years in prison for taking bribes from drug companies for prescribing fentanyl. Jeffrey Goldstein, of New Rochelle, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 16, for violating the anti-kickback statute after receiving more than $200,000 from Subsys’s manufacturer, Insys Therapeutics, in exchange for prescribing Subsys, a potent fentanyl-based spray, said. Audrey Strauss, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.