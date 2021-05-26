Cancel
Inteleos Announces MedGlobal And Global Ultrasound Institute As MissionPOCUS Selection For 2021

By PR Newswire
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy under Inteleos announced a pilot project with MedGlobal and the Global Ultrasound Institute as the selection of their MissionPOCUS™ project for 2021. As the fourth MissionPOCUS project since the initiative's inception in 2018, Inteleos' MissionPOCUS will award these organizations a joint grant that will establish an innovative education program to assess the feasibility of training healthcare providers in POCUS remotely. The program will employ POCUS to address respiratory pathologies in rural clinics of Bangladesh, ultimately enhancing clinical decision making, improving resource utilization, and optimizing patient health outcomes.

The site of the training program is the difficult to access Rohingya Refugee Camp in the district of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. There, the refugee population stands at roughly 1 million and is at high risk from communicable disease and early death. "This is one of the most vulnerable communities of people on the planet, and respiratory illness is among the most dangerous for children and elderly in this population. The opportunity to have a clinician make confident, rapid, and accurate diagnoses in the Camp will completely change the quality of care. With POCUS, providers can treat onsite instead of transferring or referring out- which saves lives," said Kevin Bergman, Founder, Global Ultrasound Institute.

The 2021 MissionPOCUS project emulates the commitment of the POCUS Certification Academy to lay the foundation for greater integration and utilization of POCUS in rural regions and developing countries. For more information about MissionPOCUS or this pilot program, visit pocus.org/MissionPOCUS.

About Inteleos Inteleos is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety, representing over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The POCUS Certification Academy, under Inteleos, offers rigorous clinical certification, POCUS education and training packages, and community building opportunities for clinicians in over 100 countries. The POCUS Certification Academy allows healthcare providers to demonstrate their ultrasound skills and abilities, assess their proficiency, and promote best practices in POCUS.

MedGlobal is a humanitarian and health non-governmental organization (NGO) working to serve vulnerable communities around the world by providing innovative, free, and sustainable healthcare. Our health services support refugees, displaced persons, and other marginalized communities in conflict-affected and low-resource settings around the world.

Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI) is community of expert POCUS educators and practitioners who are passionate about sharing their craft globally. As leaders in POCUS education, GUSI has trained over 1,000 residents and attending physicians from 15 countries to date. They are joined by 30+ POCUS instructors representing specialties as diverse as internal medicine, family medicine, emergency medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, critical care, pre-hospital/EMS, global health, and more.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inteleos-announces-medglobal-and-global-ultrasound-institute-as-missionpocus-selection-for-2021-301300035.html

SOURCE Inteleos

