RHP Properties Announces The Purchase Of Appleton MSA Manufactured Home Community

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of Dutch Harbor in Little Chute, Wisconsin. This brings the company's total of manufactured home communities to 298 nationwide and ten in Wisconsin. The announcement was made by Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

Dutch Harbor is an 80-site community with convenient access to many regional employers. Nearby industries include consumer products, health care, manufacturing industries, and food production including the Nestle USA Pizza division.

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce the purchase of Dutch Harbor, adjacent to one of our existing communities, Hickory Lane," said Partrich. "With on-site, experienced management teams, our residents will benefit from our established regional presence and familiarity with the Appleton MSA."

With these acquisitions, RHP Properties now owns and operates 298 manufactured home communities totaling 71,264 home sites.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 298 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 71,264 homes in 28 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

RHP Properties specializes in, and continues to aggressively seek, acquisitions throughout the United States.

