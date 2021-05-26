Cancel
Alder Hey Places Its Trust In Diveplane's GEMINAI With New Partnership

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diveplane, the company keeping humanity in artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that it is entering a new partnership with Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust, one of Europe's leading pediatric healthcare institutions. Through this alliance, Alder Hey will harness Diveplane's GEMINAI platform to explore how synthetic data can enrich and advance the hospital's state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, and build data driven clinical impact to advance child health, as well as aid clinical entrepreneurs and further support the dedicated innovation team.

GEMINAI, Diveplane's flagship product, uses patented techniques to create synthetic data sets consisting of completely new data points from existing data. These new data sets maintain the same statistical properties of the original data, but never reveal any personally identifiable information, enabling the data to be shared and studied widely while maintaining the utmost security. With personal information protected and privacy regulations accounted for, the GEMINAI platform will allow Alder Hey to unlock new insights from existing data to further clinical research and discoveries.

"We want to embrace the full potential of AI, and Diveplane has demonstrated the ability to produce synthetic data that can be quantifiably measured for accuracy and privacy ensuring patient information and confidentiality are still secure and not accessible for third parties, something that is both essential and non-negotiable when it comes to research and analytics involving pediatric medical data," said Claire Liddy, Managing Director of Innovation at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust. "We always want to be associated with key industry thought leaders, and the Diveplane team are pioneering the production of synthetic data. We have spent several months testing the capability of their GEMINAI solution, and we have been extremely impressed with the results. Now, we look forward to doing great work with them as partners."

Historically, legislation and patient privacy restrictions have rightfully prevented the sharing of data to prevent any potential misuse of confidential information. Synthetic data eliminates this concern entirely, revolutionizing the way medical data is handled, distributed and analyzed. GEMINAI's platform will permit Alder Hey to remain privacy-centric with the holistic well-being of patients as a first priority, while at the same time achieving previously impossible depths of research and breakthroughs.

"Children's medical data is sacrosanct, and preserving privacy is beyond essential,'' said Mike Capps, Diveplane's Co-founder and CEO. "We believe our GEMINAI technology is market-leading and are delighted that Claire and the team at Alder Hey have put their trust in us. Our mission is to provide AI solutions that can be verifiably measured to ensure that customers can maintain the highest level of confidence in the results we produce together."

To inquire learn more about Diveplane's GEMINAI solution, please visit: https://diveplane.com/geminai/

About DiveplaneFounded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Capps and Dr. Chris Hazard, Diveplane keeps the humanity in artificial intelligence. The company develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations better understand and leverage the power of their data through AI tools that are trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Alder Hey Children's HospitalAlder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust provides care for over 330,000 children and young people every year. Alder Hey delivers clinical excellence for all children, for routine illnesses as well as very complex and rare conditions.

One of four stand-alone children's hospitals in the UK, it is a national centre for neuro and craniofacial surgery, a regional centre for burns injuries and a Centre of Excellence for children with cancer, heart, spinal and brain disease. Alder Hey as an NIHR funded Clinical Research Facility (CRF) that specialises in the design, and delivery, of early phase drug trials in children with a wide range of conditions.

The Trust is one of only four epilepsy surgical centres in the UK and one of only two accredited major trauma centres in the North West. Alder Hey is also a respiratory Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) surge centre and is the referral centre for the treatment of congenital heart defects in North West England, North Wales and Isle of Man. It became the first UK Centre of Excellence for Childhood Lupus in 2010.

Alder Hey is the first accredited Investing in Children hospital in the UK. It has a dedicated patient experience programme which includes the award-winning Alder Hey Arts involving music therapy, dance programmes, storytelling and animation projects. It is also one of a few hospitals to have a Children and Young Person's Forum.

Alder Hey opened a new hospital 'Alder Hey in the Park' in 2015. Europe's first hospital in a park, the new facility provides a purpose-built, unique and world class healing environment for children and young people.

Alder Hey is supported by The Alder Hey Children's Charity which aims to raise vital funds for lifesaving equipment, research projects and patient experience initiatives.

For more information visit www.alderhey.nhs.uk and www.alderheycharity.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alder-hey-places-its-trust-in-diveplanes-geminai-with-new-partnership-301300069.html

SOURCE Diveplane

