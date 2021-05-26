Formlabs announces Nylon 11 powder for functional prototyping and end-use production
Formlabs, a leading 3D printing company, announced Nylon 11 Powder, a high-performance nylon material for functional prototyping and small batch production. Available for use on the Fuse 1, Formlabs’ selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printer, Nylon 11 Powder enables users to print parts that need to bend or take impact like hinges, clips, and orthotics. Nylon 11 Powder is one of many materials Formlabs plans to launch for the Fuse 1.www.designworldonline.com