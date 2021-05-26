Cancel
Booster's Proprietary Fleet Analytics Technology Delivers Energy Usage Data For Smarter Fleet Management

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster , the technology platform for mobile energy delivery, today announces the 2020 energy usage and emissions results from its fleet services. Using Booster Insights ™, Booster's proprietary fleet telematics technology, the company helped more than 650 of its customers save an annual cumulative $12.5 million in energy costs, avoid 500,000 vehicle miles traveled, and avert more than 3 million pounds of CO 2 emissions.

Booster Insights provides fleets with data on energy and equipment usage, labor cost savings, and energy spend.

Booster's Insights dashboard provides fleet managers with a comprehensive overview of their energy and equipment usage, including labor cost savings, vehicle refueling trends, wear and tear, and energy spend. Relying on a range of metrics, the Insights tool integrates with Booster's mobile energy delivery platform, as well as Booster's own IoT-connected, data-tracking fueling vehicles.

According to Insights, on average, each Booster customer saved more than $19,000 in 2020. They also each saved approximately 750 labor hours (time not spent going to and from gas stations), 5,300 vehicle miles traveled, and 4,700 pounds of CO₂ emissions.

"More than ever, the world runs on vehicle fleets. Managing fleets has never been more complex given today's labor shortages, heightened customer expectations, and critical sustainability targets," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. "Booster Insights provides fleet managers with the data and intelligence necessary to manage energy and energy-related labor costs, so that our clients can make better decisions, keep costs down, and advance their sustainability goals."

By quantifying the emissions impacts of switching to alternatives and renewables, Booster Insights is also equipped to track Booster's customers' transitions to cleaner energy sources. This capability comes at a time when more and more companies are making commitments to reduce their carbon footprints, in part by decarbonizing their fleets, which can be expensive for businesses.

"As more companies make the transition to hybrid and mixed energy fleets, we predict that data management will become even more essential, as well as complex, fragmented and expensive," Mycroft continued. "Insights allows Booster clients to transition their fleets without having to pay for additional analysis, saving them money."

"The data provided by Booster Insights has helped us quantify emissions savings to meet our corporate goals of reducing CO 2 emissions by 2030," said Dale See, president and owner, San Jose Stanley Steemer. "Already Booster's services have reduced our energy costs by $12,000 per year and added back 350 hours of annual productivity. As our energy efficiency goals continue to evolve across markets, we will rely on Booster Insights to bring transparency and ease in reporting and decision making."

Booster, which runs its own fleet of mini mobile refueling trucks, has been using Insights since the tool was developed in 2016. New and existing Booster customers interested in trialing Booster Insights can reach out to the company for consultation.

Video, images: LINK

About BoosterSix years ago, Booster launched its mobile energy technology platform with a mission to power the delivery of everything and everyone. Today, Booster is reinventing the way vehicles get that power through proprietary supply chain logistics and telematics that have transformed energy-as-a-service for fleets and consumers. Booster delivers energy that is better for businesses, communities, and the planet.

Booster has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Vulcan Capital. Corporate clients have included Facebook, PayPal, eBay, and Cisco, among others. For more information, visit boosterusa.com .

Media Contact for Booster: Erica Zeidenberg erica@ext.boosterfuels.com 925.518.8159

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boosters-proprietary-fleet-analytics-technology-delivers-energy-usage-data-for-smarter-fleet-management-301300021.html

SOURCE Booster Fuels, Inc

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
