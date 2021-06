The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has announced that the application portal for the Economic Recovery Bridge program went live June 7. The program is expected to deliver $30 million in financial relief to businesses who have not received state and federal funding due to eligibility constraints and to businesses who can show a continued loss of revenues due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ACCD hosted a webinar about the Economic Recovery Bridge program last Friday. Leadership provided a program overview, discussed the application process, and answered questions. The slides and recording from the presentation can be at bit.ly/EconomicRecoveryBridgeProgram.