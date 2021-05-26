Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Spherion Gets America Back To Work

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion Staffing (Spherion) is ready to resolve the hiring crunch sweeping the nation.

Businesses from coast to coast are flush with fresh openings as America's economic rebound gains momentum across a variety of business sectors. Aligning its 2021 rally call, "Let's Get to Work," with its client companies' urgent need to fill positions, Spherion is successfully implementing proven strategies to meet the demand.

An influx of job opportunities with strong potential for upward mobility are resurfacing, and Spherion is committed to helping client companies optimize productivity and getting job seekers back to work. The staffing firm's 200-plus offices coast to coast are all filling rewarding positions, as nearly ten million Americans still remain out of work because of pandemic-induced layoffs.

"The velocity with which jobs are opening is a fantastic sign for the economy. Our offices have been at the forefront of the hiring blitz in all of our markets and see tremendous opportunities for individuals ready to build their careers," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, President at Spherion Staffing. "It's a complex hiring landscape right now. Companies need experts like ours, those who truly know their local markets and have the talent acquisition capacity to quickly help them achieve their desired staff targets."

Despite the number of employment opportunities across the country, client companies are struggling to motivate those who were most impacted by layoffs amid the pandemic—young workers and women—to head back into the job market. However, as employers of choice in their markets, Spherion's offices have been developing strategic solutions to fill the several new positions available—according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 1,036,000 new jobs were reported in March and April alone—with creative incentives, promotion opportunities and highly competitive wages.

Spherion has its finger on the pulse of staffing as its local offices are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving, "new normal" workforce preferences. This includes a more flexible work structure with individuals shifting their thoughts on what it means to achieve a successful work-life balance. Spherion offices across the country aim to provide support for young professionals and women—particularly women of color—to rejoin the workforce and take advantage of the growing opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, hospitality and technology.

Additionally, Spherion is amplifying its hiring efforts with local grassroots campaigns such as boots-on-the-ground marketing, local market webinars focused on how to be positioned as a top employer and high-profile contests and giveaways to incentivize employment.

"Companies need to prove they've created a positive environment that allows for open and honest conversation. Plus, prioritizing an inclusive, welcoming workplace for all has become a top objective for job seekers and hiring managers," said Rogers Tijerino, who recently spoke with Cheddar News about increasing diversity and opportunities for people of color. "Right now, many of our Spherion offices are seeing America's rebound happen in real-time with the huge surge in the demand for workers. While companies have thousands of openings nationwide, especially in manufacturing and hospitality positions, our offices have become the employer of choice for individuals looking for rewarding work experiences and because of our care and consideration for our team members and our clients. Our proof point is our national Google rating of 4.9 out of 5!"

Leading the surge in job growth for March and April, the hospitality, leisure and manufacturing industries reap the benefits of increased confidence from consumers and businesses. Fortunately, April brought an increase in child daycare services, providing new opportunities for workers to seize the increasing availability in manufacturing, logistics, hospitality and technology.

About SpherionSpherion, a leader in the recruiting and staffing industry with 75 years of experience, brings the power of local to its clients and candidates through a network of independent and empowered franchise owners. Backed by the drive and stability of the global leader in human resource services, Spherion is growing and evolving to tackle what is next for the emerging workforce. The company recently unveiled a striking new brand identity that reflects its successful growth to meet the needs of client companies and the emergent workforce. It also revealed a new purpose-driven tagline, "Let's Get to Work." Today, Spherion services the workforce needs of more than 4,000 businesses and operates more than 200 offices across the country.

To learn more about Spherion's services, visit https://www.spherion.com. For information about the Spherion franchising opportunity, visit https://www.spherion.com/franchise/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spherion-gets-america-back-to-work-301300055.html

SOURCE Spherion Staffing

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industries#Job Growth#Job Opportunities#Job Seekers#Americans#Spherion Staffing#Cheddar News#Spherionspherion#Spherion Services#Spherion Offices#Hiring Managers#Employers#Rewarding Positions#Workplace#Pandemic Induced Layoffs#Business Sectors#Atlanta#Fresh Openings#Employment Opportunities#Strategic Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Google
Related
EconomyParkersburg News & Sentinel

Employment: Getting back to normal means getting to work

We’ve all seen the signs. Drive through any community in our region and there are “Help wanted,” “We’re hiring,” and even “Signing bonus!” signs everywhere. Employers are desperate for workers as the economy reopens, and have been for months, as April’s employment numbers show. U.S. employers posted 9.3 million job...
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Workforce Development taking advantage of virtual discoveries

As some area businesses struggle with employee shortages, the Department of Workforce Development is broadening their accessibility to get employers adequately staffed. On June 1st, the DWD opened for walk-in customers across the state. This will help with the DWD’s newer, adapted way of doing business, which is blending virtual and in-person options.
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

BLS: Job Openings Increased to Record 9.3 Million in April

The number of job openings reached a series high of 9.3 million on the last business day of April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Hires were little changed at 6.1 million. Total separations increased to 5.8 million. Within separations, the quits rate reached a series high of 2.7 percent while the layoffs and discharges rate decreased to a series low of 1.0 percent.
Businesswolfstreet.com

Job Openings Spike in WTF Style amid “Labor Shortages” while 15 Million People Claim Unemployment Benefits

This messed-up labor market is finally producing rising wages. But companies are able to pass them on with higher prices: the beginnings of an inflation spiral. This is just nuts: 15.4 million people are still claiming unemployment benefits under all programs, with many receiving the extra $300 a week in federal top-off benefits, according to the Department of Labor. And 9.3 million people are still considered “unemployed,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
BusinessCleburne County Sun-Times

Help Wanted: Getting Arkansans Back to Work

Arkansas, like other states, is rebounding from the pandemic in a stronger position than we might have expected around this time last year. Recently, Governor Hutchinson announced the state had the largest budget surplus in our history at $980 million. Additionally, unemployment in the Natural State is now at 4.4 percent, down from 10 percent in May 2020 and almost two percent below the current national average.
EconomyPosted by
Reason.com

There Still Aren't Enough People Getting Back to Work

Amid rising concerns that workers are choosing to remain unemployed during the economic recovery, the May jobs report released on Friday doesn't offer much reassurance. Many labor market watchers will be quick to latch onto the seemingly good news that (1) payroll job growth almost matched economists' expectations (559,000 new jobs were reported, rather than 650,000) and (2) that the official unemployment rate dropped by 0.3 percentage points. However, the deeper data indicate that fears about labor supply problems, at least during this early stage of the recovery, are justified.
AgriculturePosted by
Phil's Stock World

Non-Farm Friday – Is America Working?

That's what we added in the merry month of May and it's a bit less than the 675,000 expected but still some pretty healthy growth so we can expect the market to react well since it's not a good enough number to get the Fed to tighten but it's not a bad enough number to indicate the economy is stalling, a very Goldilocks way to end the month.
Boardman, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

On Demand Staffing Services Offers Prizes to Get Back to Work

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Pat Dye is one of 24 employees as of June 2 who will take advantage of the incentives for people to get back to work, thanks in part to On Demand Staffing Services. The Boardman- and Austintown-based company offered an Apple Watch Series 6, 60- to 70-inch...
JobsAustin American-Statesman

Opinion: Reskilling America for the future of work

The world is emerging from the darkness of COVID but there may be a bright light at the end of the tunnel. New technologies and our global “crash course” in “remote work technology” can open the door to the next generation of job training and accelerate new ways of working.
EconomyLockhaven Express

US Chamber of Commerce launches ‘America Works’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today launched America Works, a new nationwide initiative mobilizing industry and government to swiftly address America’s deepening worker shortage crisis. “As we stand on the cusp of what could be a great American resurgence, a...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Editorial: Incentives worth trying to help get NM back to work

New Mexico’s unemployment rate for April tied for the third-highest in the United States, at 8.2%. Return to work here has lagged behind much of the country as we emerge from the COVID pandemic. Meanwhile, businesses here are desperate for workers as they try to staff back up in retail, restaurant and other sectors. Some McDonald’s restaurants here are handing out – like condiments – notices the restaurants are hiring with starting pay of $11.75 an hour. Enjoy your Big Mac and apply inside or online!
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

It is rewarding be back at work

The floodgates opened, and as everyone hoped, Santa Fe’s great audience came back. Business is spectacular, our new staff, of which there are many, are all fitting in, and I am happy. I’m liberal to a degree, but with the current enhanced unemployment benefits we (and most service businesses) are...
Mesquite, TXklif.com

Mesquite Hosting Job Fair to Get People Back to Work After Pandemic Layoffs, Shutdowns

MESQUITE (WBAP/KLIF)- There will be a free Mesquite Job Fair, at the Mesquite Convention Center and Exhibit Hall, 1700 Rodeo Drive, on Wednesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Mesquite Business Retention and Expansion Task Force (BRE) is hosting an opportunity for both job seekers of all ages and employers looking to hire. 61 employers will be on site to interview for jobs in the F&B service, retail, education, design, health, manufacturing, hospitality, finance, logistics. The vast majority are Mesquite businesses, but there will also be from Dallas, Sunnyvale, Hutchins, Plano, Forney, Denton, and Irving.
Economydrgnews.com

South Dakota Job Service offices ready to help people get back to work

Toward the end of this month (week ending June 26, 2021), South Dakota will stop participating in national pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs. State Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman says business owners across the state say they can’t find enough workers. Hultman says one reemployment obstacle is there’s a disconnect...