Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Stahlin Announces Availability of New Safety Yellow PushButton Enclosures

altenergymag.com
 17 days ago

Stahlin® Enclosures announces the availability of new Safety Yellow PushButton Enclosures available in one and two hole configurations with either 22mm or 30mm diameter holes. Belding, Michigan --- Stahlin® Enclosures -- the world's most specified non-metallic electrical and industrial enclosures --- announces the availability of new Safety Yellow PushButton Enclosures available in one and two hole configurations with either 22mm or 30mm diameter holes.

www.altenergymag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Enclosure#Product Safety#International Protection#Product Type#Nema Type 1#Mro#Oem#Nema 4x#Stahlin Enclosures#Lighting#Installation#Colors Molded In#Buttons#Durability Listed Type#Combination Head Screws#Increase User Safety#Iso Standards#Corrosion Resistance#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Sennheiser Announces New EW-D Digital Wireless Microphone System Now Available At B&H

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is very excited to announce that Sennheiser's new Evolution Wireless Digital microphone systems are now available at our SuperStore and on our website. Based on the equidistant grid technology from the company's top-tier 6000 and 9000 wireless systems, the EW-Ds provide up to 90 channels of wireless audio with ultralow latency and professional-quality digital sound that anybody, even first-time wireless users, can set up quickly and easily.
Electronicsprobrewer.com

Procarb Mini Inline Carbonation System

Procarb Mini Inline Carbonation System ( $27,500 ) Used Brewing Equipment - Misc. / Classified Ad Posted 1 day ago by by Brett W / 445 views. The ProBrew ProCarb MINI In-Line Carbonation system is a 2-stream (beverage and CO2) In-Line carbonation system designed to deliver precise carbonation of beverages at product flow rates up to 25 gallons per minute. This unit has an 80gpm upgrade. This unit is practically new, used for a few months, it’s been sitting since.
Marketsaithority.com

Nauto Announces New AI Enhancements for Its Driver and Fleet Safety Platform

Nauto, a leading SaaS provider of enterprise AI and computer vision solutions for commercial fleets and the automotive sector, announced several new artificial intelligence (AI) and feature enhancements to its Driver and Fleet Safety Platform. The latest advanced AI capabilities from Nauto include automatic detection of four new, high-risk driver behaviors in the vehicle that trigger real-time alerts for greater driver and fleet safety and risk reduction, while also helping to streamline operations. Nauto will be presenting the new features today at DRIVE 2021.
SoftwareElkhart Truth

Stamus Networks Announces General Availability of New Software Release

Latest release brings powerful new detection and visualization capabilities to company's network detection and response (NDR) system. INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, today announced the availability of its latest software release, Upgrade 37 (U37). The new release, which includes updates to both Stamus Network Detection (ND) and Stamus Network Detection and Response (NDR), gives cyber defenders a substantial set of new features along with a number of performance enhancements.
Electronicsaftermarketnews.com

Continental Adds Line Of Wireless Cameras And Monitors

Continental, a leading global supplier of systems, components and tires to automobile and truck manufacturers, and a trusted provider of OE-engineered aftermarket parts, has added a new line of wireless cameras and monitors to its performance proven range of cameras systems. The new cameras are ideal for use on articulated equipment or vehicles where long cable lengths are not preferred.
Technologyarmy-technology.com

IP Ratings & Standards for Enclosures Explained

An IP rating is useful as it defines how well an enclosure protects its contents from outside factors in a specific and precise way, rather than relying on generic or vague terms such as ‘waterproof’ or ‘dustproof’. Testing the enclosures of products is important for safety purposes and to ensure product performance. It also gives buyers and sellers confidence in the safety and functionality of the IP rated product. IP ratings can be seen on everything from Bluetooth speakers to the protective cases for military equipment, but what does the rating actually indicate?
Electronicsachrnews.com

Emerson: Coil Contactor

Description: The SureSwitch contactor, initially designed for air conditioning applications, has been designed with expanded coil voltage to now extend to refrigeration replacements, ranging from 24-240 V to also accommodate applications such as walk-ins, reach-in coolers, and beverage machines. SureSwitch features a microprocessor-controlled switching design to eliminate contact pitting and welding, which prevents buildup and can result in more than one million cycles when installed and used correctly to extend the life of the product. A completely sealed switched contact minimizes the chance of pests or debris damaging the contact, which contributes to the extended life. SureSwitch also incorporates compressor protection features such as short cycle timer delay, brownout protection, and random start delay.
Technologyaithority.com

AWS Announces General Availability Of Amazon Location Service

New service makes it easier for customers to add location functionality to their applications without compromising on privacy or security at as low as 1/10th the cost of the most common location-based service (LBS) provider. Azit, Command Alkon, CoolStays, and PostNL among the customers currently using Amazon Location Service. Amazon...
Energy IndustryMODERN MATERIALS HANDLING

Propane Council announces Mission Zero safety pledge

In honor of Forklift Safety Day, celebrated June 8, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is encouraging material handling professionals to take its new Mission Zero Pledge and commit to a safe, incident free workplace. By signing the pledge, material handling professionals will add their name to a list...
Shoppingbeastsofwar.com

New Spectre Operations Starter Set Now Available!

Spectre Miniatures has now released a new Starter Set for those wanting to dive into Spectre Operations! If you're eager to try out some Modern Warfare on the tabletop then this is worth a look. Starter Set // Spectre Miniatures. This Starter Set comes with all the bits and bobs...
Softwareaithority.com

Scality Announces Availability Of ARTESCA On The VMware Marketplace

Scality ARTESCA Provides Customers With Lightweight, Cloud-native Storage For Kubernetes. Scality announced that ARTESCA is available on the VMware Marketplace. The VMware Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy compatible, validated third-party solutions to VMware environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.
Video GamesGamespot

New Animal Crossing Seasonal Items Now Available

A handful of new seasonal items are now available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In celebration of China's Dragon Boat Festival and Korea's Dano Festival, you can purchase festival zongzi and surichwi tteok from Nook Shopping. Both items are available through June 14 and cost 1,000 bells apiece. To order...
Interior Designbobvila.com

will fabulon yellow

I have two rooms with hardwood separated by a border strip of flooring at a 90 degree angle. The new floor is prefinished red oak. The old floor was finished on site. The old floor needs to be refinished but it is yellow compared to the new prefinished floor. Will...
Computersdxzone.com

WSJT-X 2.4.0 new version available to download

WSJT-X 2.4.0 introduces Q65, a new digital protocol designed for minimal two-way QSOs over especially difficult propagation paths. On paths with Doppler spread more than a few Hz, the weak-signal performance of Q65 is the best among all WSJT-X modes. Q65 uses message formats and sequencing identical to those used...
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Global Electrical Enclosures Market

Global Electrical Enclosures Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026. SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Electrical Enclosures - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Microsoft Announces the General Availability of Logic App Standard

At the annual Build conference, Microsoft announced the general availability (GA) of Logic App Standard, the latest installment of their integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) offering. Logic App Standard is a new single-tenant offering allowing customers to run workflows anywhere. The company introduced the Logic App Standard as Logic...
RetailSneakerFiles

New Balance TWO WXY Available in Iridescent and Steel

The New Balance TWO WXY has started to release in a brand new color option. This pair combines Iridescent and Steel detailing. Designed for two-way players, the New Balance TWO WXY features a mid-cut build while constructed with FuelCell technology. Furthermore, we have Kinetic Stitch which provides the perfect amount of stretch on the upper. Across the panels and toe, we have iridescent detailing while the large ’NB’ logo features Navy. Lastly, we have Red accents and a semi-translucent rubber outsole.
Home & GardenPosted by
Wide Open Country

Keep Mosquitoes Out With These Patio Enclosures

There's no denying that outdoor spaces can be a cozy gathering spot for you and your guests. Patios are even more enjoyable during the summertime when the weather is warmer, and the sun is out. More time spent out on your patio also means pesky bugs and mosquitoes finding their way into your oasis. Fortunately, there are different kinds of screen enclosures you can install to keep those annoying insects at bay.