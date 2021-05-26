Stahlin Announces Availability of New Safety Yellow PushButton Enclosures

An IP rating is useful as it defines how well an enclosure protects its contents from outside factors in a specific and precise way, rather than relying on generic or vague terms such as ‘waterproof’ or ‘dustproof’. Testing the enclosures of products is important for safety purposes and to ensure product performance. It also gives buyers and sellers confidence in the safety and functionality of the IP rated product. IP ratings can be seen on everything from Bluetooth speakers to the protective cases for military equipment, but what does the rating actually indicate?