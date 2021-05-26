Stahlin Announces Availability of New Safety Yellow PushButton Enclosures
Stahlin® Enclosures announces the availability of new Safety Yellow PushButton Enclosures available in one and two hole configurations with either 22mm or 30mm diameter holes. Belding, Michigan --- Stahlin® Enclosures -- the world's most specified non-metallic electrical and industrial enclosures --- announces the availability of new Safety Yellow PushButton Enclosures available in one and two hole configurations with either 22mm or 30mm diameter holes.